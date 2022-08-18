Purchase Access

The two girls who were killed in a flash flood last weekend in Nogales, Sonora were natives of Arizona who were preparing to start school in the state at the time of their deaths, the newspaper El Diario de Sonora reported.

Cesar Barron, reporter with Radio XENY, posted to social media that they were from Casa Grande.



