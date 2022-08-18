The two girls who were killed in a flash flood last weekend in Nogales, Sonora were natives of Arizona who were preparing to start school in the state at the time of their deaths, the newspaper El Diario de Sonora reported.
Cesar Barron, reporter with Radio XENY, posted to social media that they were from Casa Grande.
In a story published Wednesday, the paper said the two girls, 6-year-old Sofia and 8-year-old Olivia, were on their way with their mother to get Chinese food on the afternoon of Aug. 13 when the flooding hit.
Officials initially said the family had been traveling in a taxi, but El Diario de Sonora reported that police now say they were in a 2004 Chevy Malibu. According to the El Diario de Sonora story, police were conducting traffic control in the area of avenidas Maestros and Tecnológico when they saw a women emerge from the floodwaters asking for help.
The woman, 39, reportedly told police that she was driving on Calle Natación with her two daughters when the vehicle was suddenly swept up by floodwaters. She said the car collided with an object that shattered some of its windows, filling it with water. The torrent pulled her from the vehicle and that’s all she could remember.
While the girls were Arizona natives, the family had recently moved to the Nuevo Nogales neighborhood, El Diario de Sonora reported.
In addition to the two girls, a 56-year-old woman was also killed after she was trapped in a Chevy Trailblazer that was carried away by the current on Avenida Tecnológico last Saturday. A rain gauge operated by the U.S. Geological Survey on a hill on the west side of Nogales, Sonora, recorded 3.07 inches of precipitation that day.
NWS warns of stormy weather Friday and Saturday
The National Weather Service in Tucson says there is “enhanced potential” for widespread heavy rain and flash flooding across southeast Arizona on Friday and Saturday.
In a weather briefing on Thursday, the NWS said remnants of a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico were moving into the area. “The low pressure sitting south of the international border is bringing well above normal moisture for August,” it said, adding that storm chances were likely to increase on Thursday, with Friday and Saturday being the two main days of concern.
For Nogales, the NWS was forecasting an 81 percent probability of a half-inch or more of rainfall on Friday, and a 62 percent probability of a half-inch or more on Saturday. The chance of an inch or more of precipitation in Nogales is 57 percent from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, and 38 percent from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday.
In its general forecast for the region, the NWS warned that widespread heavy rain could result in heavy flows on the Santa Cruz, Gila and San Pedro rivers, as well as other large washes. In addition, strong winds in excess of 40 mph are possible.
County’s weekly COVID case count remains in triple digits
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 17.
That was up from 109 new cases during the week ending Aug. 10, but down from the 175 new cases tallied during the week ending Aug. 3.
The true number of new cases is likely to be higher, since the county’s numbers only include the new infections reported to the state department of health, and do not include cases detected by home tests that were not corroborated by a licensed health care provider or pharmacy.
The County Health Services Department added no new coronavirus-related deaths and three new hospitalizations to its tallies during the week ending Aug. 17.