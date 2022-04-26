Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate dropped below 6 percent for the first time in at least a decade in March, according to a new report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
Even so, the county’s workforce shrank from February to March, and gains in the number of people officially employed in the local economy were outpaced by the number of people dropping off unemployment rolls.
The report issued April 14 showed 18,358 people employed in Santa Cruz County in March, an increase of 138 from February. Meanwhile, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits fell by 235, meaning that the number of new jobs was outpaced by nearly 100 by the number of people no longer receiving benefits.
That resulted in a shrinkage of the overall labor force, from 19,606 in February to 19,509 in March.
in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic and its secondary effects started to arrive in Santa Cruz County, the local labor force was at 20,033, with 18,429 people officially employed and another 1,458 officially unemployed.
The county's unemployment rate in March 2022 was 5.9 percent, down from 7.1 percent in February, according to the new report. That was the lowest monthly rate seen in the state employment reports archived by the NI, which date to 2010.
Even so, Santa Cruz still had the third-worst jobless rate among Arizona's 15 counties last month, better than only Apache (6.5 percent) and Yuma (10.2 percent).
Statewide in March 2022, Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent from 3.6 percent in February, reaching its lowest rate in almost a half-century, according to Cronkite News.
Jim Rounds, president of Rounds Consulting Group Inc., told Cronkite News that he sees “both positive things and negative things” in the numbers.
“On the positive side, this is reflecting the fact that Arizona is still one of the stronger states in terms of economic growth compared to everybody else across the country,” he said.
“Now on the negative side, one of the reasons that the unemployment rate is so low is that we’ve been experiencing labor shortages in a lot of different areas,” Rounds said. “When you have labor shortages, it tends to push wages up which adds to inflation, but it’s not the good kind of upward pressure on wages.”
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent in March from 3.8 percent in February 2022.