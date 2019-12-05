A new report comparing conditions along the Santa Cruz River from the Nogales Wash to Amado in 2018 and 2008 found several favorable developments, including the fact that ammonia concentrations are no longer toxic, the aquifer is receiving better recharge and an endangered fish is thriving in the waterway.
However, E. coli levels are still high during the rainy season and binational collaboration is necessary to address the various challenges posed to the river, according to the report “A Living River” released this week by the Tucson-based Sonoran Institute.
This report highlights results from the 2018 water year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018, and compares them to conditions in 2008,
a year before the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant received a $64-million upgrade, sending cleaner effluent into the north-flowing Santa Cruz River.
According to the report, the documented fish population of the local river in 2008 was just two longfin dace. In 2018, four species were found, including the endangered Gila topminnow, a native fish that was caught in Nogales Wash for the first time in 16 years.
“The ease of capturing hundreds of longfin dace and Gila topminnow suggests these species are thriving,” the study says, adding that diversity of aquatic invertebrates is an indicator of water quality.
The report’s authors attribute the river’s improved water quality to chemistry changes that followed the treatment plant upgrade, especially in terms of ammonia, a form of nitrogen that’s toxic to fish at high concentrations. From 2008 to 2018, average ammonia concentrations dropped from a toxic 20 milligrams per liter to less than 0.1 milligrams/liter north of the plant.
The upgrade did not impact conditions in the Nogales Wash, where ammonia levels were already low in 2008.
In June 2008, the river flowed north in Santa Cruz County for more than 17 miles, past Chavez Siding Road in Tubac. By June 2018, that reach had decreased by three miles, ending closer to Bridge Road in Tubac. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“Many factors impact flow extent, but this reduction is likely a positive sign of increased aquifer recharge,” the report says. “Cleaner water promotes infiltration through the riverbed by breaking down old clogging layers and preventing new layers from forming.”
On the downside, E. coli, a species of bacteria that indicates fecal contamination, was found at high levels in all survey sites. Approximately 75 percent of the high readings occurred during rainy periods, “suggesting that rain washes fecal material into the river from many points in the watershed,” the report says.
Of more than 400 samples tested from Nogales Wash and the Santa Cruz River since 2008, 34 percent failed to meet the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s E. coli standard.
In summary, the report noted that more than 80 percent of the effluent from the treatment plant comes from Nogales, Sonora and is owned by Mexico. “Therefore, any effort to permanently dedicate water to the river to protect the river’s flow and associated habitat must be part of a solution with benefits for both sides of the border,” it says.
Additional management challenges include aging wastewater infrastructure, the potential for a “catastrophic sewage breach,” and severe flooding and erosion from urban stormwater runoff.
“River and water resource management is complex, but support from both sides of the border could protect this important river and surrounding communities from water quality threats and ensure a lasting, permanently flowing river,” the report concludes, adding that in the meantime, there is a lot to celebrate: “The Santa Cruz River today is alive and significantly healthier.”