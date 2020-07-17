Unemployment jumped back up in Santa Cruz County last month after a temporary mid-pandemic rebound in May.
Data released Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) showed 2,532 people seeking jobless benefits in Santa Cruz County in June, an increase of 499 from May.
At the same time, the number of employed people in the county decreased by 525, from 16,788 in May to 16,163 in June.
Those trends helped push Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate up to 13.5 percent in June, from 10.8 percent the month before.
The local jobless rate climbed steadily as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold earlier this year, increasing from 7.2 percent in February to 10.5 percent in March, before reaching 15.9 percent in April.
Then in May, the county’s unemployment ranks thinned by more than 1,000, and the jobless rate dropped to 10.8 before bouncing back up last month.
(Note: The figures here are from the state’s latest jobs report, which slightly revised the data reported for previous months.)
Unemployment typically begins to rise in June in Santa Cruz County as the local produce import sector begins laying off workers for the slow summer months.
Thursday’s report showed Arizona’s statewide unemployment rate increasing to 10 percent in June from 9 percent in May. Of the state’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz had the third-highest jobless rate, better than only Yuma (21.8 percent) and Apache (16.2).
There are other signs of weakness in the state’s employment picture.
The number of initial claims for regular unemployment benefits last week increased by 4,134 to 33,280. The Department of Economic Security reports there are now 330,695 Arizonans receiving these payments.
On top of that, another 627,306 people are collecting separate Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments. These are generally available to those who do not qualify for regular benefits, including those without sufficient work history and the self-employed.
And Doug Walls, the OEO’s research administrator, said that the size of the labor force – those employed and those who say they have been looking for work in the past 30 days – declined in Arizona by more than 55,500. At least part of that could be attributed to those who, unable to find work, simply stopped looking.