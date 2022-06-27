For several years, visitation numbers at Tumacácori National Historical Park have been steadily declining.
In 2021, however, the park saw its first visitation increase since 2017, according to a report released this week by the National Park Service.
According to the NPS survey, 33,357 visitors stopped by the park in 2021, marking a sharp uptick from the previous year.
On March 17, 2020, the park shuttered many of its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping its grounds open to visitors while pausing operations on its visitor center, gift shop and public programming.
The limits remained in place until November, when the park began re-opening to visitors, though only on weekends.
That year, the NPS reported only 23,726 visits to the Tumacácori park – the lowest number recorded at the site since 1947.
Five-year visitation data at Tumacácori (Source: Annual Park Service reports)
|Year
|Visitors
|Visitor spending in local area
|2021
|33,400
|$2.2 million
|2020
|23,726
|$1.4 million
|2019
|39,700
|$2.4 million
|2018
|40,809
|$2.4 million
|2017
|46,309
|$2.64 million
A national trend
In general, national parks saw a steep decline in visitation and spending as the pandemic swept across the country. In 2019, more than 327.5 million travelers visited national parks in the United States, according to NPS data. The following year, that number dropped by nearly a third, with just over 237 million visitors nationwide.
In 2021, however, visitors began flocking to national parks in higher numbers – particularly as health experts hailed outdoor recreation as a low-risk activity for avoiding the transmission of COVID-19. Nationwide, visitation grew again, though it didn’t make a full recovery, drawing about 297.1 million guests in 2021.
That year, as vaccination rates rose in Santa Cruz County and COVID-19 transmission declined, events and operations began trickling back at Tumacácori.
The visitor center and gift shop re-opened on weekdays starting May 21, 2021. By June, children had returned for the park’s annual San Juan Splash Fest – an homage to the start of the monsoon season.
Last July, the park announced face coverings would be optional in observance of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time, COVID-19 transmission was low in the county, allowing visitors to go without a mask.
Tumacácori’s higher visitation numbers in 2021 also brought a bump in local spending, the NPS survey shows. In 2020, visitors spent about $1.4 million on nearby businesses – including lodging, food, gas and retail expenditures. By 2021, that number had climbed up to $2.2 million.
Still, not everything has returned at the mission.
Last November, the park announced it would cancel its annual Fiesta de Tumacácori – an annual celebration typically held in early December. Park Superintendent Bob Love explained at the time that COVID-19 transmission, along with the possibility of a federal government shutdown, had played into the decision to pause the festival in 2021.
“It was a very difficult decision to make – even more difficult than the first-ever cancellation, last year during the height of the COVID epidemic,” Love said in a news release.
However, Love, who has since retired, said he expected the park to resume the tradition this December.
Fees remain up
On Monday afternoon, the park was mostly empty, aside from three visitors who wandered through the park gardens. Monarch butterflies clustered around a pollinator garden as desert spiny lizards scurried across the mission grounds.
Long before the pandemic, visitation had been dropping at Tumacácori. NPS data shows visitation declined steadily each year between 2017 and 2020.
And, in recent years, the park has hiked up its fees. At the start of 2020, the park began charging $10 admission – though children under 16 years old can still visit free.
Previously, admission had cost $7 per adult. As of Monday, the $10 fees were still in place.