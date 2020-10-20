After far outraising and outspending his opponents during his election campaign in 2016, incumbent County Supervisor Bruce Bracker is getting a run for his money this year from challenger Donna Federici.
Documents filed for the third-quarter finance reporting period showed Federici, an Independent from Sonoita, leading the District 3 supervisor spending game with expenditures totaling nearly $21,000 through Sept. 30. Bracker, a Democrat from Tubac, trailed with more than $18,300 spent on his campaign.
Independent D3 candidate Justin Luna, a Rio Rico resident, did not submit a third-quarter finance report by the Oct. 15 deadline, and has so far disclosed only limited financial activity.
As of Sept. 30, Federici was also leading Bracker in fundraising, having taken in $27,845 for her campaigning efforts, compared to $22,100 for Bracker.
Her biggest contributors during the third quarter, which covers July 19 to Sept. 30, were Elgin resident George Whitmill with $3,500 and Ed Jerger of Tennessee with a $970 donation.
Big Federici contributors during other reporting periods included Sonoita business owner David Ciesielski with $2,600; retired Patagonia residents Stephanie Wolf and Henry Arnest with $1,500; Autumn Hish of California with just under $1,500; and Elgin vineyard owner Kathleen Crockett with $1,200.
Federici also reported contributing more than $12,700 out of her own pocket.
Her biggest campaign expenditures to date included $3,800 to the U.S. Post Office in Sonoita for postage and P.O. box rentals; nearly $2,500 to AlphaGraphics in Tucson for printing services; $1,500 to Waterfall Media Services in Nogales for campaign videos; and $1,320 to Clear Channel for advertising.
Bracker didn’t report using any of his own money for his campaigning efforts, and instead has funded his re-election effort with third-party contributions, many from people involved in cross-border commerce.
Richard and Mel Rubin of Javid LLC, a maquila shelter firm, contributed a total of $3,500 to Bracker’s campaign. Other significant contributors were Jimmy and Sylvia Chamberlain with $2,000 and Robert and Sue Klosek with $1,500.
Bracker also received a $1,000 contribution each from produce brokers Jaime and Martha Chamberlain, Nogales produce distributor Dianna Durazo, Nogales retiree Roberta Bracker, and Tubac produce brokers Chris and Julie Ciruli.
His biggest expenditures consisted of more than $8,600 to the Tag Line Media Group in Tucson for signage, mailers, social media and website maintenance; $2,400 to Felix Corp in Nogales for advertising; nearly $2,000 to the Nogales International for advertising; nearly $1,200 for advertising on Facebook; and $800 for ads in the Patagonia Regional Times.
Luna’s only finance report, which was turned in on Aug. 20, cited expenditures of just under $1,000, but listed no specific expenses.
Luna’s biggest contributor to that point was Martha Luna, legal assistant supervisor for Santa Cruz County, with donations totaling nearly $1,700. He also received donations of more than $350 each from Nogales resident Martha Felix and Rio Rico resident Rachel Bustamante.
For more information on the 2020 D3 candidates’ finance reports, visit santacruzcountyaz.gov/750/voter-information.
During the 2016 campaign, Bracker reported raising more than $31,400 in his pre-primary financial disclosure – nearly twice what the other six D3 supervisor candidates reported in contributions combined. By Oct. 27, 2016, he reported $35,496 in contributions, more than twice as much as his nearest competitor, Independent Charlie Montoy.