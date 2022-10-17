fink and castillo signs

Campaign signs promote incumbent Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink and challenger candidate José Luis Castillo on Grand Avenue in Nogales.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

With local judicial elections underway, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink has far outpaced challenger José Luis Castillo in fundraising.

According to documents filed with the county, Fink raised an overall total of $21,195 for his re-election campaign as of Sept. 30. Castillo, meanwhile, raised less than half that amount, clocking in at approximately $9,339.



