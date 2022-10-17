With local judicial elections underway, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink has far outpaced challenger José Luis Castillo in fundraising.
According to documents filed with the county, Fink raised an overall total of $21,195 for his re-election campaign as of Sept. 30. Castillo, meanwhile, raised less than half that amount, clocking in at approximately $9,339.
Of those funds, Fink spent $14,481, while Castillo spent $7,522, according to their self-reporting.
Before mid-July, Castillo was fairly quiet on campaign fundraising and spending, the reports showed.
However, in the latest reporting period, which lasts from July 17 to Sept. 30, Castillo ramped up his fundraising efforts and spent in the thousands – outpacing his incumbent opponent for the quarter.
In that time frame, Castillo raised $9,339 and spent $7,522. During the same period, Fink raised $8,695 and spent $5,386.
Fink, who’s served as superior court judge for the last eight years, is running for another term as an Independent. Castillo, a former justice of the peace in Pima County, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, and now faces Fink in a nonpartisan general election.
Donors and recipients
Both candidates contributed a fair amount of personal funds to the race. According to the records filed with the county, Fink loaned $11,540 to his re-election campaign, comprising about half of his fundraising total.
Significant Fink donors included a $5,000 contribution from Michael Vohland, a produce broker for Veggies, Inc. in Rio Rico. He also received $1,000 from Michael Fink, who he identified as an analyst in Washington state, according to his reports. It wasn’t clear from his reporting how much he received in small donations – contributions of $100 or less.
Castillo contributed $5,560 and loaned $2,104 to his own election bid. In other words, $7,664, or more than 80 percent of his fundraising, came out of his own pocket, according to his report.
Castillo’s campaign received a $500 contribution from an educator at a Tucson charter school; $400 from Sylvia Castillo, a Nogales-based caretaker; and $200 from a Tucson-based doctor and attorney. Castillo also received $425 in small donations.
Where they spent
For both candidates, the bulk of their spending through Sept. 30 went to signage. And to bolster their advertising efforts, Fink and Castillo each paid thousands to companies based outside of the county, in larger cities like Tucson, Phoenix and Nogales, Sonora.
Fink paid about $7,692 to Clear Channel, a nationwide advertising agency, for billboard expenses. He also spent $2,438 for designs from Tagline Media Group, a Tucson-based design agency.
Locally, Fink paid the Nogales International $3,941 for advertising; he also spent $220 on ads in the Patagonia Regional Times.
Castillo, meanwhile, spent about $2,160 on “T-shirts, signage and stickers” at PrinTek in Nogales, Sonora, according to his report. About $544 of his campaign monies went to Signarama in Tucson, and another $1,351 went to QuikPrint in Tucson.
Castillo paid $350 to Nogales-based La Máxima radio for ads; at the NI, he spent $357 on ads, and at PRT, $300.
Election Day is Nov. 8, though early voting began last Wednesday and is currently underway.
Registered voters who haven’t already done so can request a mail-in ballot from the County Recorder’s Office until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. The County Elections Office will have vote centers open around the county on Nov. 8 for in-person voting.