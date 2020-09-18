A group of Southern Arizona Republicans was sent packing from the Nogales Walmart parking lot on Friday morning after employees said their campaign event wasn’t allowed on company property.
The event was part of a bus tour organized by several Republican organizations and drew more than 30 people on a coach bus and a handful of vehicles, several outfitted with Trump and U.S. flags. Many attendees sported shirts supporting local Republican candidates for office.
But the party was cut short shortly after 11:20 a.m. when a Walmart employee told the group to leave the area. He told the NI they didn’t have permission to use the parking lot for the event.
Don Woolley, one of the event organizers, wasn’t happy about the unceremonious dismissal.
“When you turn your back on democracy, it’s horrible,” he said.
The group left without incident. Friday’s event was also set to include stops in Tubac, Patagonia and Sonoita, as well as locations in Pima County.
A Walmart corporate spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about the company’s policy regarding outside groups holding events on store property.