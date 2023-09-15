Day of the Dead (copy)

Dia de los Muertos-inspired artwork adorns the shrubbery at Karam Park in 2019.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

With a slate of local festivals approved for the fall season, the City of Nogales is continuing to deliberate how much taxpayer money should be used to fund community-affiliated events.

“We need to remind ourselves, it’s taxpayers’ money,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel during a regular session Wednesday evening.



