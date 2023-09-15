With a slate of local festivals approved for the fall season, the City of Nogales is continuing to deliberate how much taxpayer money should be used to fund community-affiliated events.
“We need to remind ourselves, it’s taxpayers’ money,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel during a regular session Wednesday evening.
Over the summer, the city passed its annual budget, setting aside $150,000 for “agency services.” Soon after, the City Council voted to allocate part of that reserve to two local nonprofi ts: the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority. Each organization received $50,000; in return, the groups are expected to assist and promote the city, providing reports on their activities.
With $50,000 remaining in the city’s budget for agency services, other nonprofits have stepped forward to request financial assistance for public events. During Wednesday’s session, the council approved funding for a batch of upcoming celebrations, ranging from a long-standing Día de los Muertos festival to an annual bicycle classic stationed on Morley Avenue.
In all, the city will allocate a total estimated value of $19,210 to four community events throughout the fall. That figure includes monetary donations to some events, along with in-kind support – such as donated equipment and police officers.
Still, the council butted heads over the size of the donations. Council members Esther Melendez-Lopez and John Doyle, who work with two of the nonprofits requesting the funding, pointed to the community impact of the events.
“I know it’s taxpayers’ money. We know that. We’re working for the community,” Melendez-Lopez said.
Describing the upcoming Día de los Muertos festival, organized by the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales, Melendez-Lopez pointed to the local economic contribution of the festival: “Right now, we probably have 24 vendors. That helps the communities.”
Limiting requests
During a regular public session in August, the council approved a resolution allowing the city to allocate monetary contributions of no more than $5,000 for affiliated community events. On top of that, organizations can request in-kind support from the city.
Following the vote in August, the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales requested $5,000 for the organization’s annual Dia de los Muertos Festival, which is set for Oct. 28. On top of the request for $5,000, the group asked for an estimated value of $3,200 through in-kind support, including two city police officers, parks and recreation employees, and portable light generators. In total, the city would be putting $8,200 toward the event, according to documents submitted by the committee.
The annual free festival typically features live music, a procession, Catrinas, folkloric dancing and an exhibit of traditional altars along Karam Park.
Noting that the Cultural Arts Committee had been awarded city funds for an- other event – the upcoming Fiestas Patrias celebration on Sept. 16 – Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez suggested a limit as to how many times nonprofits can request city funds within a given period.
“So we don’t have the same entity requesting the funds for every event that they have,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Ultimately, council members voted to allocate all of the in-kind support, along with a reduced monetary allocation of $2,000 rather than the requested $5,000.
In-kind vs. monetary support
Meanwhile, the American Legion requested both monetary and in-kind support for the upcoming Veteran’s Day celebration, slated for Nov. 11. According to city documents, the organization requested a monetary contribution of $3,000. On top of that, the group requested a city donation of chairs, tables, a sound system, along with 10 officers, among other services. The in-kind value was estimated at about $1,700, bringing the total request to $4,700.
The event, according to Doyle, will include a parade on Morley Avenue, a ceremony at Jesus Córdova Park, and a free reception with food at Fleischer Park.
“It has a lot of meaning. And that’s the reason that we want to extend this celebration of veterans and honor them, and respect them, and let the community realize how important they are,” said Doyle, who also works with the veterans’ group.
The council approved both the monetary and in-kind funding.
Other approved events included the Nogales Bicycle Classic, hosted by Circles of Peace on Oct. 14. The nonprofit organization requested no monetary contribution from the city, but rather in-kind donations for police officers, a two-block street closure, and a firetruck on site, among other services. The council approved the request, which would amount to an estimated in-kind value of $4,200.
The council also approved in-kind support for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, an upcoming pre-season baseball game played by professional teams at War Memorial Park. The in-kind support amounts to an approximate value of $2,050, according to city documents.
Toward the end of Wednesday’s session, Melendez-Lopez noted that once Día de los Muertos wrapped up, the Cultural Arts Committee would begin working to organize its annual Christmas casitas – small, decorated houses – on Morley Avenue.
“I’m sorry, Hector,” she added, addressing Bojorquez, “but we are working for the community and we will come back and ask for help.”