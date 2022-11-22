When visitors stay at Morgan Guynes’ vacation rental, they’re often drawn to the scenery of Eastern Santa Cruz County.
“One of the reasons why people come there is because they want to have a nice, pristine, area,” he told the NI.
Now, Guynes said, he’s worried that could change.
UniSource Energy Services – the principal electric supplier for Western Santa Cruz County – is mapping out a large-scale 138-kilovolt transmission line that would stretch from Rio Rico to Harshaw. South32, an international mining company, is funding the line’s construction. The transmission line will provide power for South32’s Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.
As of last Friday, UniSource did not have a cost estimate for the line project, according to Joe Barrios, a spokesperson for the company.
“The cost will vary with the route and length of the facilities,” Barrios added in an email.
For now, the transmission line does not have a set route either, according to UniSource staff.
Guynes was among dozens of people who milled through a conference room at the Quality Inn Americana last Thursday evening for an open-house meeting on the project. The turnout was considerably larger than that of a similar meeting in late August; this time, UniSource staff noted, residents had started showing up an hour early to weigh in.
November’s meeting was the second in-person session in which residents offered feedback, in part by scribbling potential routes and notes onto large-scale maps.
“We’ll gather up all that information,” explained Larry Robinson of UniSource.
Another meeting, likely in January, is expected.
Supporters of the Hermosa Project have lauded the mine as a catalyst for economic growth in Santa Cruz County. But speaking Thursday, Guynes noted that small business owners like him deserved a say in the discussion and outcome, given their own contributions to the county’s economy.
“We hire locals. We have construction companies that help us develop. And we’ve got people that come and help us maintain our properties,” he said. “It’s not like we’re a deficit.”
Why not underground?
As they studied maps and renderings on Thursday, residents expressed concern over the transmission line, noting its potential impacts on public health, property values and ecotourism.
Several residents who spoke to the NI pitched the idea of an underground transmission line, to stave off aesthetic disturbances to the landscape and avoid the constant hum of an overhead electrical project.
Vanessa Register, president of the Lake Patagonia Ranch Property Owners Association, acknowledged that an underground transmission line would be more costly for South32.
But, she added, “they can pay for it.”
As of Nov. 18, South32’s market capitalization, or stock market value, was nearly $12 billion, according to a Google Finance report.
Barrios, the UniSource spokesperson, also noticed a push for an underground line during Thursday’s meeting. But UniSource, he explained, generally builds transmission lines overhead – not in the ground.
Still, he told the NI the day after the meeting, “it’s certainly something to discuss” as the company continues engaging with residents.
“It’s important to remember that it’s not a perfect solution,” he added.
In some parts of the country, underground power lines are taking off. Pacific Gas & Electric, for example, is in the process of installing 10,000 miles of infrastructure beneath the ground in California, in part to lower the risk of wildfire.
“We need reliable, safe power,” Register said. “Every time the wind blows, or a monsoon goes through, we all lose power.”
Barrios noted that an underground transmission line would come with its own disadvantages, like disturbing local vegetation.
“It’s not like (the ground) would go back to its original condition,” he said. “It would have to remain cleared.”
Plans not set
Several potential routes were outlined at Thursday’s open-house meeting.
All paths began at a switchyard north of Ruby Road in Rio Rico and meandered east, eventually ending at a proposed substation near Flux Canyon Road, southwest of the town of Patagonia. The routes avoid any interference with the Nogales International Airport.
But on Thursday, nothing was set in stone. UniSource plans to set up another meeting early next year to potentially announce the preferred route, according to principal program manager Clark Bryner.
Still, on Thursday, residents had lingering questions. One asked why nobody from South32 had attended the meeting.
In response to an inquiry from the NI, a South32 spokesperson noted that UniSource, not South32, would be overseeing the project:
“South32 respects UniSource’s responsibility for identifying potential routes and running all related consultations with approval agencies, the public, and other stakeholders, including South32,” Jenny Fiore-Magaña said in a statement Monday.
At the Thursday meeting, other residents worried aloud over the potential health effects of a transmission line near their homes. (The EPA states that studies are “inconclusive” regarding whether electromagnetic fields increase cancer risk.)
And Register, the president of the property owners association, echoed Guynes’ earlier concerns about how a large transmission line would impact small businesses – particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sector.
“We have the people that come out here for peace and quiet, and the hum that that thing’s going to give is going to ruin that,” she said.
“People are going to lose their businesses,” Register added. “Why is it OK for one big business to have a business and the little businesses not to? I’m pro-business. But this isn’t OK.”