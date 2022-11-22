flux writing

Feedback from a resident cautions UniSource to avoid building a transmission line near Flux Canyon during a Nov. 17 forum.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

When visitors stay at Morgan Guynes’ vacation rental, they’re often drawn to the scenery of Eastern Santa Cruz County.

“One of the reasons why people come there is because they want to have a nice, pristine, area,” he told the NI.

Larry Robinson of UniSource speaks with Santa Cruz County residents at last Thursday's forum.
Residents and UniSource staff discuss possible routes for a large-scale transmission line in Eastern Santa Cruz County during a Nov. 17 forum.


