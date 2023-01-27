When Mayella Gutierrez’s children drive over to visit her Meadow Hills home, she holds her breath.
Entering the northern Nogales neighborhood involves a trip down Country Club Drive: a winding, narrow road passing through a marsh, made slick when floodwaters freeze over during the winter.
“Are they waiting for someone to die to do something?” Gutierrez said Wednesday night.
In January so far, the Nogales Police Department has responded to two accidents involving vehicle damage on the road, according to Sgt. Oscar Mesta.
During a call to the public at Wednesday night’s Nogales City Council meeting, Gutierrez and other residents implored city leaders to assist them. Council members acknowledged the issue, but they pointed out that while it’s well within city limits, Country Club Drive is not controlled by the City of Nogales.
Due to its connection with the Interstate 19 corridor – the road provides unique access to the interstate’s west frontage road – it falls under jurisdiction of the Arizona Department of Transportation, City Manager Edward Dickie confirmed.
“The city is not responsible,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr., who’d placed the item on Wednesday’s agenda. “But, we are responsible for getting a resolution.”
During the meeting, city leaders hosted a discussion with Mark Sanders, a representative with ADOT who said he’d recently visited the site. And while Sanders assured city leaders that ADOT’s top engineer had been made aware of the issue, council members struggled to get a solid answer on when or how the problem might be fixed.
“Is there anything on the short term that we could do that would help traffic in that area and hopefully avoid any incidents?” Mayor Jorge Maldonado asked.
“We are currently studying the situation. As I mentioned, Mr. Greg Byers is in front of this situation right now,” Sanders answered, referring to the ADOT engineer. “We expect to do an analysis of the current condition of the road.”
“Is it possible to narrow you down to a timeframe?” Gradillas asked moments later. “Studies and surveys can sometimes take a long period of time. Is there any way you can narrow it down to a month, two months or hopefully a week?”
“I understand your comments,” Sanders replied. “I just ask that the mayor and the council allow us to confer with our engineering office. And as Mr. Maldonado knows, we are very proactive.”
The coming days will be transitional for ADOT: retiring director John S. Halikowski will be replaced by Jennifer Toth on Jan. 30. Toth, Sanders said, has also been briefed on Country Club Drive.
Still, residents remained concerned.
“I’m glad that I hear that ADOT is aware of the problem,” said Mauricio Chavez, a Meadow Hills resident who also works as the county’s finance director.
“But,” he added, “I invite ADOT to come in every day at seven o’clock, seven-thirty in the morning … so they can understand what type of liability they’re facing.”
Accident-prone
Standing in the City Hall lobby Wednesday, Michelle Sandoval pulled out her phone and opened up a photo: A cluster of icicles, along with a slippery sheet of frozen rainwater, had formed alongside Country Club Drive.
“We have the slips and the slides, and occasionally people roll out of the street there, because it’s not only icy, but it’s curved,” she told council members that evening.
Hours before Wednesday’s council meeting – on the morning of Jan. 24 – a traffic accident had occurred on the road, leading to vehicle damage, according to NPD.
That morning, the National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 19.4 degrees at around 7:25 a.m at the Nogales International Airport. At Country Club Drive, a construction sign warned of a “possible icy road” and urged motorists to drive at 15 mph.
The frigid weather has been an ongoing phenomenon this month. NWS data showed temperatures falling to freezing or below for 10 consecutive days through Thursday, with the lows generally coming in the morning, just before sunrise.
Speaking to the NI, residents said the problem has been ongoing for about four years. Several cited past accidents, and noted the high presence of trucks traveling to nearby produce warehouses and other businesses.
“The phone takes them there,” Sandoval said. “The GPS.”
Standing with a group of eight residents, Sandoval added they’d reached out to the city for help before.
Private businesses and homes aren’t the only destinations for vehicles driving through Country Club Drive. Three schools – Desert Shadows Middle School, Bracker Elementary and Coronado Elementary – are situated in the area, requiring bus drivers to take the winding path before heading onto the Frontage Road.
“Our children are put in danger when the bus drives through,” Gutierrez told the council. “I know it’s not up to you, but we count on you. You’re our representatives, so I plead for your help, as a mother, as a neighbor, as a friend of the community.”