Arson

The remnants of Cunningham's Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita after it burned in May 2017.

 File photo courtesy Sonoita-Elgin Fire District

On the night of May 11, 2017, Cunningham’s Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was destroyed by fire.

By the end of the year, court documents state, an insurance company paid out a total of $345,114 to the owners of the restaurant, who included Robert I. Cunningham, Jr., of Patagonia.



