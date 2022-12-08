On the night of May 11, 2017, Cunningham’s Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was destroyed by fire.
By the end of the year, court documents state, an insurance company paid out a total of $345,114 to the owners of the restaurant, who included Robert I. Cunningham, Jr., of Patagonia.
Now, five-and-a-half years after the fire, federal authorities are accusing Cunningham, 74, of being responsible for the blaze.
Cunningham was arrested on the arson charge on Nov. 7 and made his initial appearance the following day at U.S. District Court in Tucson, court records show. A judge released him on his own recognizance on Nov. 21, and federal prosectors have until Feb. 1 to secure a grand jury indictment – though a document in the case file shows that Cunningham is already considering a plea offer.
The arrest and accusations against Cunningham were first reported by the Patagonia Regional Times.
A probable cause statement submitted by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in support of Cunningham’s arrest shows that the fire looked suspicious from the start.
According to the agent’s narrative, the initial scene examination report by the fire marshal at the Corona de Tucson Fire Department determined that the fire at the restaurant was “incendiary.”
Multiple areas of the restaurant tested positive for accelerants, “most notably two intact Budweiser beer bottles with wick-type items stuffed into the openings, and corresponding burn patterns,” the ATF agent wrote.
Liquid extracted from the bottles was sent for laboratory testing and was confirmed to be gasoline. Pieces of carpet removed from the area of the bottles also tested positive for gasoline, the agent wrote.
In September 2017, an ATF explosives technician identified five “improvised incendiary bombs” – Budweiser bottles filled with gasoline – that were used in connection with the fire.
Also during the initial probe, investigators reportedly identified points of origin for the fire in the front dining room, rear dining room, saloon and rear patio of the restaurant.
Eleven days after the fire, investigators interviewed Cunningham, who reportedly said he was at home in Patagonia, asleep, when his sister called at approximately 8:46 p.m. on May 11, 2017 to tell him the restaurant was on fire. Ten minutes later, he said, his sister picked him up at his home and they went to the scene.
In early August 2017, ATF investigators received Cunningham’s cell phone records from Verizon Wireless. And while Cunningham said he went to bed between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on the night in question, the records allegedly showed that he received a minute-long call at 7:38 p.m. What’s more, Cunningham had claimed to have been home at the time,but his phone connected to a tower behind the restaurant rather than a tower in Patagonia.
In addition, a surveillance camera reportedly recorded a dark-colored SUV exiting the alleyway behind the restaurant at 8:32 p.m. and heading toward Patagonia.
“Flames coming from the restaurant are visible on a surveillance camera at approximately 8:35 p.m.,” the agent wrote, adding: “The appearance of the SUV captured on the surveillance footage is generally consistent with the SUV known to be driven by Cunningham as of the date of the fire.”
On Sept. 20, 2017, the investigators say they confronted Cunningham with the new evidence. He reportedly stuck to his claim that he was at home at the time of the fire, saying of the phone data: “I don’t buy it.”
The final piece of alleged evidence included in the probable cause statement came five years later, on Nov. 1, 2022, when a source who allegedly had first-hand knowledge told investigators that Cunningham had told them on the night of the fire that he had started it.
The source reportedly said Cunningham told them he “made something out of gasoline” and “broke open some door and then he threw them in there.”
The person had previously been interviewed by authorities and told a different story. But they reportedly explained their untruthfulness by saying Cunningham had asked them to lie to investigators, and they complied because they were “concerned about how an arrest of Cunningham would affect his/her personal association with him.”