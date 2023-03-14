A new visitor center located in a refurbished train caboose has been a big hit in Patagonia.

The center opened to the public in mid-January, and visits really took off starting in February, according to JoAnn Wales, volunteer coordinator for the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA).

The interior of the visitor center is stocked with brochures and maps, as well as comfortable seating.
This piece of graffiti was preserved on the interior of the caboose.
The next phase of the project involves constructing a shaded train stop seating area.


