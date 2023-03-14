A new visitor center located in a refurbished train caboose has been a big hit in Patagonia.
The center opened to the public in mid-January, and visits really took off starting in February, according to JoAnn Wales, volunteer coordinator for the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA).
That month, Wales said, 146 people from Arizona, 218 folks from other states and 54 travelers from outside the United States signed the guest book inside the center, located on McKeown Avenue near the corner of 4th Avenue.
The venue for the visitor center – a Southern Pacific bay window model 1848 caboose – has helped draw the people in, she said.
“It’s a caboose, so it’s going to attract people in itself,” Wales said, adding that the attraction gives the center’s volunteers a chance to talk to visitors about local activities, businesses and sites of interest.
A sampling of recent guest log pages shows plenty of enthusiasm for both the visitor center and the local area.
“Cool info center” wrote a visitor from Benson on March 8. “Fun to see the caboose finished, very nice!” someone from Sonoita added on the same day. “Most amazing day of biking,” enthused a traveler from Cheltenham, England.
The caboose, which dates to the year 1940, was donated to the Town of Patagonia by local train enthusiast Peter Robbins. Town Manager Ron Robinson suggested the idea of using the caboose as a welcome center to Linda Shore, president of SITA, whose organization had been renting another space in town. “I said sure, we would love to do that,” Shore recalled.
The caboose was relocated to the Town Park from Casa Grande in December 2021 with funding from South32 – a process that required that the 55,000-pound railroad car be separated into three pieces, since it was too tall to fit under overpasses while being hauled down the road on a flatbed trailer.
Once it was reassembled in the Town Park, restoration began in February 2022 and involved the work of between six and 10 different companies, as well as grant funding from the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona and the Patagonia Regional Community Fund, Shore said.
‘A great story’
The exterior paint job, done by a Tucson-based company, is in the original Southern Pacific colors, Shore said. The interior was repainted in a shade of green that’s “pretty close” to the original, she said.
Visitors can see just how close the color is, thanks to several spots on the interior walls where the painters, who included Shore’s husband Tom, preserved patches of original stenciled instructions and crew-drawn graffiti.
For example, instructions painted onto the former lavatory space remind users, “Do not flush toilet while train is operating on or over any city streets or station.” In another area, a piece of graffiti tagged with a stick figure, the number “88” and the name “Tallman” includes the first notes of a song called the “Roseville Trainyard Blues.”
“There was a lot of graffiti that we covered up, believe me,” Shore said. “But that particular piece of graffiti, that train yard blues thing, I thought was fabulous.”
It was re-lettered by local resident Gama Leyva, who thought the tune might have been written as a 1970s protest song in response to the rail transport of bombs to a yard in California, where they were subsequently flown to Vietnam, Shore said.
“This is a great story,” she said. “Whether or not it’s true, we’ve incorporated it into our spiel to tourists.”
In addition to the interior and exterior paint jobs, there were a number of other tasks that needed to be done to get the caboose fit for visitors and volunteer staffers. An HVAC system was installed; the wooden floor, which was full of holes, had to be redone; and a crew from the town installed fixed stairs at either end of the car in the style of the original, retractable steps.
“It really was a mess when we first got ahold of it,” Shore said. “It took us 14 months to raise the money and do the restoration on it. But the response that we’ve had from the visitors has been phenomenal. The community likes it too, because everybody has a train story.”
As an example of the community’s contributions to the project, Shore noted that a local artist had completed the welcome center’s signs knowing that payment was pending.
“The artist said, ‘Don’t worry, I know you guys will raise the money, we need to tell people this is a welcome center,’ because it wasn’t obvious what the caboose was when you drive by on the street,” Shore said. “So the support for the community has been fabulous in terms of people just wanting to lend a hand.”
Future plans
The caboose is not ADA-compliant, due to the physical limitations of the doorways. Therefore, it’s serving as an “interim” welcome center until the town can come up with the money to build a more accessible facility across the street, Shore said.
Once that happens, likely several years down the road, the caboose will be turned over to the Patagonia Museum to serve as a locally relevant history exhibit. After all, Patagonia once had an active rail line running through it, and the town offices now occupy the former depot, which was built in 1900.
In the short term, the streets surrounding the caboose are set to be dug up starting this week as part of a two-month resurfacing project. According to Wales, the volunteer coordinator, that will likely mean opening just on the weekends. “We’re going to give it a try and see how it goes,” she said.
There’s also a Phase II in the works: a “train stop” waiting area outside the caboose. The completion of that element depends on fundraising, Wales said, noting the fall as a very tentative finish date.
But already, the first phase of the project – the restored caboose – is brining in the visitors.
“The novelty of a caboose is where we’re getting a lot,” Wales said. “We’re getting a lot of people that come in, ‘Oh, I was a conductor,’ or ‘I was an engineer. I remember this and that. Oh, I love that you’re doing this.’”