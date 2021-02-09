State wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the unlawful killing of a white-tail buck on Feb. 7 north of Nogales.
The remains of the deer, which apparently was freshly killed, were found south of Cowhead Tank, near Desert Shadows Middle School, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish said in a news release. The edible portions of the deer had been taken, with the antlers, head and hide left behind.
A suspect in the case may have been driving a white Chevrolet S-10 or similar small pickup with a red passenger-side door, AZGFD said.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Raul Vega, the agency’s regional supervisor in Tucson. “The deer was taken out of season, and the remains left to rot in full view of any passersby.”
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000279. Information can be be provided anonymously.