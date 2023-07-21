International mining company South32 has denied involvement with landowner Andy Jackson’s rezoning proposal for Rio Rico.
But a letter written by Jackson – addressed to the Santa Cruz County Planning & Zoning Commission – suggests otherwise.
“The proposal is for South32, as the initial spark to improve the standard of living in Santa Cruz County … This spawns hundreds of opportunities,” Jackson wrote.
Later, he added: “This mine and technology will be the first in the world and people will come from all over the country and the world to see it. Hotels will be built to accommodate them and even prospects for a redeveloped Esplendor can happen.”
The letter, which spans more than 2,400 words, has circulated through social media in recent days; the NI independently confirmed its legitimacy with county staff. In the document, Jackson expressed blatant frustration over residents’ opposition to his proposal, referring to them as “very self-centered.”
He also described South32 as a necessary factor in local development.
“South32 will pick up Patagonia, but if the good part of South32 (clean, high-paying, high-tech jobs, job training, education and career development, higher living standards) does not come with the extraction, we risk getting the downside of the mine, and not the upside,” he wrote.
When Jackson initially pitched the rezoning proposal to residents, he referenced a “major employer” who was interested in local development. But when residents pressed for further details during a neighborhood meeting last month, Jackson declined to disclose the name of the employer.
Jackson and his attorney did not return a call, voicemail or email from the NI seeking further comment on a related story earlier this month or on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, skepticism and anxiety reverberated through the Santa Cruz County Complex Tuesday morning, as a stream of residents expressed concerns over the proposal’s potential environmental and health-related impacts.
“Why in the world would any of you three want to appease Mr. Jackson and his plea to destroy this beauty?” resident Pamela Pesqueira asked the supervisors at one point. “I can’t understand it.”
As they have in recent weeks, residents conveyed suspicion that South32 – the Australian mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains – had worked in conjunction with Jackson to develop the plan.
Hermosa Project President Pat Risner denied that allegation altogether during a scheduled presentation to the county supervisors Tuesday morning.
“That was not a South32 proposal. We weren’t involved in designing it; we didn’t ask for it up front,” Risner told dozens of residents.
South32, Risner said, is separately working on the development of two offsite facilities: a remote operating center and a battery grade processing facility, both of which could be located within the county.
It’s not clear why South32 has denied playing a role in the rezoning proposal, while Jackson has alluded to the mining company’s involvement.
Meanwhile, many questions about Jackson’s rezoning effort remain unanswered – something District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera alluded to during an open house event Tuesday evening. Citing open meeting law, Molera noted that he couldn’t divulge how he planned to vote.
Still, he told residents: “I will not support a project that does not have traffic studies, does not have due diligence behind it. I will not support that. If I support something that’s fluffy, I’m not doing my job.”
A supervisors’ public hearing is scheduled for Jackson’s proposal on Aug. 15.
Jackson’s proposal
Jackson’s proposal, if passed in its entirety, would reclassify 3,550 acres of land along the Interstate 19 corridor in Rio Rico. The new classifications would include: industrial/commercial; commercial, multi-family; educational, office, industrial campus; and medium density residential.
During a neighborhood meeting with residents last month, Jackson described the rezoning plan – to an extent.
“There’s sort of, right now, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise the standard of living for everybody in Santa Cruz County,” he said at the time.
Jackson said the plan had been hatched out of meetings he’d held with Santa Cruz County, a local school district, and a “major employer.” But many details remain undisclosed. For example, who is the “major employer” Jackson referenced when he told residents about the inception of the development proposal?
“Mr. Jackson has twice begun his presentations with, ‘Santa Cruz County came to me and asked me to help them with economic development,’” said Rio Rico resident Susan Faubion during Tuesday’s call to the public.
She continued: “I’ve been waiting to hear: When, where, and who all was at that meeting that constituted Santa Cruz County?”
The Nogales International has also attempted to find an answer to that question. On June 22, the NI submitted a public records request regarding documentation of any meetings between Jackson and county officials. County staff has acknowledged the request, though an answer has not yet been provided.
The plan has unearthed vehement opposition from dozens, if not hundreds, of residents, who point to potential flooding, traffic impacts and jeopardization of the Santa Cruz River and its surrounding habitat. One resident at Tuesday’s meeting openly supported the plan, speaking among dozens who opposed it.
“We have a community who doesn’t have work,” said the woman, who submitted her public comment in Spanish and addressed the community through an interpreter.
In late June, the County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval for Jackson’s reclassification proposal. A second part of the proposal to rezone the area was tabled.
But despite the commission’s approval on the reclassification proposal, the amendment is not yet effective: The board of supervisors must now vote on the matter.
A supervisors’ public hearing on the matter was initially scheduled for July 11, then canceled after the county asked Jackson to make a number of changes to his proposal. In a letter addressed to Jackson at the time, Community Development Director Frank Dillon listed several concerns over the proposal, including confusion among residents, lack of specificity, and adverse environmental impacts.
The public hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 1, then postponed once again to Aug. 15, when the NI inadvertently failed to publish the notice as required by state statute.
Operating center, battery factory
After two hours of public comment, Pat Risner of South32 stepped up to the wooden podium in the supervisors’ meeting room and flipped through a PowerPoint about the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains. Two offsite facilities, he said, are slated for the mining operations: a remote operating center and a battery production factory.
Those facilities, Risner emphasized, were not part of Jackson’s plan.
“(T)hat’s not associated with us,” Risner said Tuesday.
But the general area – Rio Rico and the I-19 corridor – could serve as potential locations for the offsite South32 facilities, Risner said.
“Are we looking at the I-19 corridor in Rio Rico and Nogales? Sure. Amongst other options,” he added.
For years, residents have questioned the safety of the mine, citing potential issues with water contamination and air pollution. Others have expressed concern over potential disaster, some nodding to the chemical spill caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in February.
“The issue is not if but when this traffic accident will happen that results in a toxic spill, and then you’ll have another East Palestine on your hands,” Rio Rico resident Gary Levine told the supervisors Tuesday morning.
So what safety measures are in place for trucks transporting mining materials?
“How do you contain the manganese, the lead, the zinc?” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker asked Risner. “Can you address that for a few minutes today?”
According to Risner, materials would be shipped in “rotainers” – “sealed containers, that essentially, once you seal up and contain the material, even if they fall off the truck, they’re essentially indestructible.”
Long-term interaction with certain minerals can cause notable health effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, continued exposure to manganese can cause an individual to develop manganism – a neurological condition comparable to Parkinson’s Disease.
Still, Risner told the supervisors that, unlike an open-pit mine, the materials are slated to be sealed at all times, with staff monitoring levels of dust in the air along the transportation route.
Bracker asked another question: “During the monitoring of the transportation route, what are the tools you have to address if you see issues … what happens if there is an issue?”
“Well, if there’s an issue we would stop, obviously,” Risner replied.
The transportation routes, Risner said, have not yet been determined. He also added that while South32 planned to establish both facilities within the county, there could be other options.
“If there is a desire for these facilities to not be in Santa Cruz County, we can look for other alternatives in Southern Arizona,” he said.
After Risner’s presentation Tuesday, concerns remained at the forefront hours later at the county’s open house.
As residents spoke with Molera and examined ongoing county projects, Rio Rio resident Wendy Islas offered her own reaction upon hearing about South32’s potential battery facility and operating center.
“My heart sank,” she said.
Note: This story was updated to more accurately reflect the Hermosa Project's presentation, which discussed plans for a battery grade processing facility, rather than a battery facility as previously stated.