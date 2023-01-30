Doyle

Councilman John Doyle raised concerns about the rezoning request during a Nogales City Council meeting on Jan. 25.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Despite a widely acknowledged need for multi-family housing in Nogales, a motion to rezone a land parcel for such projects failed to pass last week after a council member raised questions about the landowner: the city’s public works director.

The rezoning application had been underway for months, but there was limited public disclosure that Alejandro Barcenas owned the land parcel – that is, until Councilman John Doyle broached the subject at a Jan. 24 meeting.

machado

City Attorney Joe Machado listens during a Jan. 11 meeting. Last week, during a Jan. 24 council meeting, Machado defended the legality of a rezoning application sought by landowner and Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas.


