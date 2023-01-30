Despite a widely acknowledged need for multi-family housing in Nogales, a motion to rezone a land parcel for such projects failed to pass last week after a council member raised questions about the landowner: the city’s public works director.
The rezoning application had been underway for months, but there was limited public disclosure that Alejandro Barcenas owned the land parcel – that is, until Councilman John Doyle broached the subject at a Jan. 24 meeting.
“I know the city needs apartments. And housing. But there’s a process. And there’s a way to go about it. Not in a deceptive manner,” Doyle said. “And because Mr. Barcenas wasn’t forthright, when we asked who (the owner) was. Because he is the owner. And that, to me, shows conflict of interest.”
It isn’t illegal for a city leader or director to pursue a zone change or housing development project. Still, Doyle wondered aloud why city staff hadn’t publicly disclosed that Barcenas owned the parcel.
In most city documents, the parcel’s owner was listed as Los Adobes LLC, represented by consultant Eduardo Duran. Only one public document, posted by the Planning and Zoning Committee in September, mentioned Barcenas’ name. And on Jan. 11, when a council member asked who owned the land, Development Services Director Samuel Paz cited Los Adobes LLC – not Barcenas.
City Attorney Jose Luis “Joe” Machado attempted to extinguish Doyle’s allegations, arguing that the rezoning application had been assessed thoroughly. Toward the beginning of the application process, Machado said, Paz had sent an email out to city staff, informing them that Barcenas owned the land parcel.
“And as a result … (Barcenas) wasn’t going to be involved in any of the decision here, and so on and so forth,” Machado added.
Under the mayor’s direction, Machado said he’d performed his own investigation into the rezoning effort.
“All I can tell you is this one was done properly,” Machado said. “Legally.”
“Too bad I’m not convinced,” Doyle replied.
The vote on the rezoning requested ended in a 3-3 tie. Mayor Jorge Maldonado, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. and Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez voted in favor of the rezoning proposal, which had also received unanimous support from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Doyle, Vice-Mayor Hector Bojorquez and Councilwoman Liza Montiel voted against the measure. Councilman Saulo Bonilla did not attend last Wednesday’s meeting, leaving the council short one vote.
“It doesn’t pass,” Machado said.
The mayor and council are now set to reconsider the matter during their next regular meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.
‘Out of the picture’
The parcel in question is a 20-acre stretch of land near Interstate 19, Frank Reed Road and Nogales High School. According to city documents, the applicant, Los Adobes LLC, had sought to rezone a 4.37-acre lot within the parcel to potentially develop multi-family housing.
Currently, the city recognizes the parcel as a single family residential area, meaning a developer can only build stand-alone homes. Rezoning the area to multi-family housing would allow for larger-scale projects, like apartments and duplexes.
“The applicant’s information on their narrative … they have intention to build townhouses on this property,” Paz said during a Jan. 11 council meeting.
Addressing the council, Paz said the applicant had also expressed interest in building between eight and 12 units, though, he added, no definite plan was in place.
“May I ask who owns this?” Montiel inquired during the Jan. 11 meeting.
“Yes,” Paz responded. “So, the property was applied for by an LLC called Los Adobes LLC. And so they were submitted on behalf of that group and the consultant they’re working with was Mr. Eduardo Duran.”
While Barcenas was present during Montiel’s inquiry, he did not participate in the discussion or give any indication that he owned the land parcel.
“In his defense, (Barcenas) can’t say anything because of the conflict,” Machado said at the Jan. 24 meeting. “He’s supposed to be completely out of the picture.”
‘We threw the book’
City documents show that the Los Adobes rezoning application went through the usual legal process before it was brought to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
On Sept. 16, 2022, a public notice was published in the Nogales International, informing readers of a zone change hearing on Sept. 29. According to Paz, personnel sent letters to nearby neighbors as well, informing them of the potential zone change and upcoming hearing.
Paz said one nearby resident sent in a neutral inquiry about the land parcel – and no residents expressed opposition to the zone change.
“One of my main intentions was to be sensitive to a city employee, but also put them through the process. So on this zone change, we threw the book,” Paz said at the Jan. 24 meeting.
A zone change does not necessarily warrant approval of a specific development project – instead, it involves a review of the potential impacts that could be brought on by multi-family housing.
“The biggest criteria in a zone change is that the zoning has to fit into adjacent zoning,” Paz said. “And it meets those criteria.”
On Sept. 29, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the project to the City Council for approval.
Come Jan. 24, that didn’t happen.
“Mr. Barcenas should have been straightforward and forthright and just said, ‘I’m the owner.’ That would have changed things, at least on my behalf,” Doyle added.