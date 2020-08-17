A Rio Rico man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $667,325 in restitution for defrauding 1st Bank Yuma when he obtained a credit line for his logistics business.
Juan Diego Ibañez, 40, was sentenced at U.S. District Court on Aug. 13 after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud.
According to an indictment filed April 17, 2019, Ibañez and other partners incorporated Elite Logistics in 2011. The company provided trucking and freight services, as well as customs brokerage, which largely involved shipping and hauling auto parts and equipment from Mexico to various locations in United States.
Later, Ibañez and the company’s bookkeeper/comptroller – identified only by their initials in the indictment – reportedly provided 1st Bank Yuma with false uncollected account receivables to use as a borrowing base for the credit line. The fraud included combining account receivables with a Mexico-based company to make it appear that Elite Logistics was owed more money than it really was.
In June 2017, the company borrowed $400,000 against the credit line. They borrowed another $150,000 in September 2017 and $8,000 the following month.
At some point, the bank learned about the fraud and reported it to the FBI.
The indictment called the bookkeeper a “co-conspirator” and described them working in concert with Ibañez to perpetuate the scheme. However, the second person was not named in the indictment and court records showed there were no associated cases connected to Ibañez’s.
A pre-sentencing memo submitted by Ibañez’s defense lawyer, emphasized Ibañez’s lack of other criminal history and said he “made a poor career decision by starting a new business with almost no capital.”