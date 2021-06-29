About two miles west of the interstate in Rio Rico, residents say that an undeveloped cul-de-sac known as Sonata Court has become a growing eyesore in their neighborhood as others use it as an illegal dumpsite and place for gatherings.
Last Friday morning, the hillside site near the end of the empty road was littered with a torn-up mattress, broken furniture, lanterns, large pieces of broken glass, slabs of wood and tiles, and a blanket. Dozens of empty beer and water bottles were also scattered on surrounding embankments, offering evidence of past gatherings there.
And while the spot has become a particular irritant of late, residents say Sonata Court is just one of many similar areas that constitute a larger littering problem that has plagued western Rio Rico for the past decade.
“You can see tires everywhere. Any road that you drive, you find trash,” said Rio Rico resident Jesus Castro. “It’s nasty. Nobody is going to want to move to the community when they drive through Rio Rico and they see all that stuff.”
Castro and neighbor Joseph Adriano said both of their houses have full views of the dumpsite that has taken over the empty cul-de-sac on Sonata Court.
“My wife and I have seen people drive up there, open up their trunks and throw out the garbage,” Adriano said. “I see it on a constant basis.”
Castro, who built his home in Rio Rico in 1990, said that littering has been an issue in his community for as long as he’s lived there, but the problem has become much more obvious as the trash has accumulated over the years.
Neighbor Christopher Ogburn agreed, pointing to items including an above-ground swimming pool and a pool liner that were dumped along Via Margarita about six years ago and have been there ever since.
“I’ve gone out with my litter-picker and a garbage bag from time to time and picked up the trash close by my house,” Ogburn said. “But I don’t have the time to walk miles and miles on the road to pick it all up.”
‘Change the culture’
Adriano said he has reported the noise disturbances of people partying on Sonata Court late at night, as well as undocumented migrants walking through the area, to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. But there is only so much local authorities have been able to do, given the little information he is able to provide.
Sheriff David Hathaway told the NI on Monday that he encourages community members to note as many details as they can about the vehicles driving to remote areas or empty lots in Rio Rico to litter and dump unwanted items.
“If they write down a license plate of somebody who is just going and dumping trash on the side of the road, we will follow up on a complaint like that if they can give us leads or specific information,” he said.
“If they just point to an area by the side of the road that’s messy, it may not be a lot we can do about it because we don’t have a lot of personnel where we can just assign somebody to sit there and try to find somebody littering.”
Hathaway added that he has begun a volunteer effort among his department’s deputies to pick up trash that they find on the streets while out patrolling or responding to calls.
Sheriff’s Lt. Gerardo Castillo added that if the department can’t follow up on any leads about who dumped trash, they then notify the County Public Works or Health Services departments to follow up with cleaning crews.
County Supervisor Rudy Molera, whose district includes western Rio Rico, said county authorities typically organize cleaning crews for those areas that residents have noted to be particular problems and would be looking into a specific effort for Sonata Court and nearby streets.
He added that, within the next month, county officials are expected to meet with the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District to organize bigger cleaning efforts among the students.
“It’s really frustrating because we have to change the culture. If we do it in a mass effort, get the nonprofits and schools involved, maybe it’ll change that poor culture,” Molera said.