After receiving several applications and conducting two interviews, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District selected a new assistant principal to help lead Rio Rico High School in the upcoming school year. During a board meeting Saturday morning, SCVUSD also granted Superintendent David Verdugo a three-year extension as the district’s top leader.
Heather Pearson, currently an English language arts teacher at Sahuarita High School, will be one of two new faces at RRHS next school year as she joins newcomer John Kneup, who was hired as principal last month.
“I had the pleasure of getting to know Ms. Pearson as the teacher of my daughter – the seventh-grade honors English teacher – and all year long, I only heard amazing things,” Kneup told the board. “It’s not because she was a teacher that is friends with everyone, it’s because she held everyone accountable.”
He referred to Pearson as a “master teacher,” noting that she knows how to work with data and high school students. Plus, he said, she previously worked as a teacher at Nogales High School – a three-year stint that Kneup said helped her become familiar with the area.
Speaking after the unanimous vote during last Saturday’s board meeting, Pearson said: “It does feel like a homecoming.”
Pearson was one of two applicants who were interviewed for the position out of a pool of 10 candidates, according to the district. Kneup, who had originally applied for the assistant principal vacancy at RRHS, was the other person who was interviewed. However, without conducting a search for other potential candidates, the district appointed Kneup as the new school principal.
So, when he was given the opportunity to help fill the assistant principal position, Kneup said, he quickly thought of Pearson.
“I met (Pearson) during an interview process for assistant principal at Sahuarita High School and I was impressed with her so much that when I learned that I had the opportunity to hire for my position at Rio Rico High School, I contacted her to see if she was interested,” he said. “And luckily, we were able to make things work.”
SCVUSD said it did not receive applications from any internal candidates for the position.
Verdugo said all applications were reviewed by the district’s human resources department, which ultimately referred the top applicants to the interview committee to make the final recommendation to the board. For this position, the committee consisted of Site Secretary Maribel Aguilar, teacher Claudia Tolano, CTE coordinator Jorge Moreno, and Kneup.
“There are various reasons that HR or hiring principal/committee may not move an applicant forward,” Verdugo said in an email. “It could be lack of certification, experience or poor quality of applicant questions.”
Pearson’s employment with SCVUSD is effective July 31, with a salary of $70,038. Verdugo noted that the base salary for her position is normally higher, but it was adjusted to accommodate a later start date for her.
“She is teaching at the (University of Arizona) this summer and could not start until the end of July, so her salary is prorated,” he said.
Retired and rehired
Last Saturday, governing board members voted on another big leadership contract: Verdugo will continue serving as district superintendent for the next three years.
The move came a few weeks after the board approved a different measure that accepted a list of personnel changes, including actions like employee resignations, leaves of absence and transfers – among the list was Superintendent Verdugo’s retirement.
Speaking to the NI in late May, Verdugo said he planned to continue working his usual duties with the district, despite his retirement.
“I am retiring from the State and I am negotiating a new three year contract with the Board to continue as Superintendent, with the first year being with Educational Services LLC,” Verdugo said in an emailed statement in late May.
According to the Arizona State Retirement System – the state agency that administers pension plans for qualified government workers, including school district employees – there are rules that allow members to receive their monthly pension benefits while continuing to work full-time.
Verdugo’s new contract applies one of those rules: working with the district through a non-ASRS employer.
During the 2023-24 school year, Verdugo will be employed with the district through Educational Services, LLC (ESI).
ESI’s RetireRehire program allows individuals to retire from the ASRS and return to work, “continuing in your same position without any restrictions, while collecting your ASRS pension and a salary from ESI,” according to its website.
For Verdugo, that means he’ll earn his annual base salary of more than $161,500 plus benefits for his work as SCVUSD superintendent, while receiving his monthly pension benefits from the ASRS – a practice informally known as “double dipping,” as he receives two paychecks. Speaking to the NI on Wednesday, Verdugo said his salary is expected to remain the same throughout the next three years.
“I asked that I not receive a salary increase and remain the same all three years,” he said.
The governing board went behind closed doors for executive session to discuss Verdugo’s contract during the June 17 meeting. But upon reconvening into regular session, board members unanimously approved his contract without discussion or providing context to the public.
In his emailed statement in May, Verdugo said: “We have been able to accomplish a lot during my nine years, and I look forward to my final three years with the District.”