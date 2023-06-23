SCVUSD

The SCVUSD district offices in Rio Rico.

After receiving several applications and conducting two interviews, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District selected a new assistant principal to help lead Rio Rico High School in the upcoming school year. During a board meeting Saturday morning, SCVUSD also granted Superintendent David Verdugo a three-year extension as the district’s top leader.

Heather Pearson, currently an English language arts teacher at Sahuarita High School, will be one of two new faces at RRHS next school year as she joins newcomer John Kneup, who was hired as principal last month.



