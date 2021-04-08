The County Board of Supervisors unanimously granted permission on Tuesday morning for Rio Rico High School to hold a graduation fireworks display on May 12.
But Shannon Enciso, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, said the fireworks are only one part of this year’s festivities for the RRHS Class of 2021.
“The fireworks permit that was approved is for the senior graduation parade, similar to last year,” Enciso said, adding: “RRHS will host an in-person graduation ceremony at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson (on May 20).”
She added that there are 313 students in the senior class and administrators are expecting two guests per student to attend the ceremony.
The SCVUSD administration, she said, has worked alongside the Pima Community Health Department to plan the event.
“The district wanted to choose a venue that could accommodate a large group and still meet mitigation protocols,” Enciso said, noting that: “Due to ongoing bond projects at RRHS, they were unable to host the ceremony outdoors.”