More than three years after it was forced to shut its doors, the Rio Rico History Museum has found a new home and is open to the community once again.
The Rio Rico Historical Society held a soft opening at the museum’s new location – 1149 W. Frontage Rd. – earlier this month and is planning a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 15.
It’s a big milestone, President Helen Serras-Herman said, considering the group dedicated three years to searching for and finding a new home for the museum.
“We feel amazing. It’s been a long process,” Serras-Herman said this week.
The museum was originally opened in 2018 in the Rio Rico Shopping Center, only about a half-mile south of the new location. The Garrett family – owners of the neighboring Garrett’s Market and the whole shopping center at the time – allowed the historical society to use the building free of charge.
That sponsorship continued for about a year after new owners – the Panousopoulos family of Delta Properties and Nogales Property Management – took over the shopping center, Serras-Herman wrote in a 2020 guest opinion in the NI.
However, the museum was asked to vacate in 2020 to make space for the possibility of a medical clinic moving into the building, Serras-Herman wrote at the time. So, the historical society shut down the museum and locked the exhibits away in storage units.
Since then, Serras-Herman told the NI Tuesday, the group has been searching for a new building to house its museum.
“We were working real hard to see if we could get the Santa Cruz County building,” she said, in reference to the Gabilondo-Zehentner Centennial Service Complex on Rio Rico Drive.
She noted that the historical society submitted a formal proposal to the county about using that space as a history museum. But, she said, the county never replied with an official response to either grant or deny permission.
The group then tried its luck searching for another space to rent out, but had difficulty finding the right fit.
“The rent here in Rio Rico had gone crazy, and the spaces that had opened were up to $1,800 a month,” she said. “We could definitely not afford all that.”
Ultimately, the group found the museum’s new home just off of West Frontage Road. Speaking to the NI, Serras-Herman said, “It’s not cheap, but it’s the best we could do.”
She added the public is now welcome to visit the museum to find all the history exhibits that had previously been housed at the old location – a diorama of the Calabasas area, the Spanish and Mexican eras of local history, and the Baca Float No. 3 backstory, among other pieces of history.
The historical society has also added three new exhibits: produce, the Arizona Coronado project and the Calabasas Cemetery.
“They’ll learn about the early prehistoric times, the geology of the area and how it impacts the mining industry… then the indigenous cultures that we had here in Rio Rico,” she said.
Admission to the museum is free, Serras-Herman said, though donations are accepted. It is currently open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Following the grand opening event on Sept. 15, the museum will operate Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.