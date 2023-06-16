Court

The Arizona state seal hangs above the judge's bench at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

 File photo

After a days-long trial at Santa Cruz County Superior Court and hours of deliberation on Thursday, jurors found a Rio Rico man guilty of child molestation.

Cristobal Bolaños, a 48-year-old long-haul truck driver, was arrested after a 9-year-old girl said he’d touched her inappropriately.



