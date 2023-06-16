After a days-long trial at Santa Cruz County Superior Court and hours of deliberation on Thursday, jurors found a Rio Rico man guilty of child molestation.
Cristobal Bolaños, a 48-year-old long-haul truck driver, was arrested after a 9-year-old girl said he’d touched her inappropriately.
Earlier in the week, the jurors heard testimony from a Sheriff’s Office detective, the victim’s mother, and Bolaños himself. The case, however, largely relied on testimony from the victim, who’s now 10 years old.
Swearing under oath and taking the stand, the child said Bolaños had approached her, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately. Afterwards, the girl said, Bolaños walked to a nearby bathroom and motioned for the child to follow him. She refused to do so, she said.
“‘Cause I was scared,” the girl explained in court.
The young girl also testified that Bolaños had given her money, which she recalled using to buy a toy.
As the child addressed attorneys in the courtroom, her mother wept quietly in the public seating area.
“It’s not complicated,” County Prosecutor Matthew Cannon said during his opening statement, imploring jurors to carefully consider the testimonies at hand.
Attorney George Damon, who represented Bolaños, made the same request: “I’m going to ask you to listen,” he said, cautioning the jury against a “rush to judgment” concerning his client.
Attempting to poke holes in the prosecutors’ case, Damon questioned the credibility of the witnesses, asking a detective at one point if she’d investigated whether the young girl was known to be a “liar,” “exaggerator,” or “drama queen.”
The girl’s mother, however, offered a different perspective. Speaking on the stand Tuesday, the girl’s mother told prosecutors she’d noticed a change in her daughter following the abuse, describing patterns of insecurity, fear, frustration and sadness in the child.
Since the abuse, the girl had gone to therapy, her mother said.
Another issue raised during the trial involved the Sheriff’s Office and its methodology in the abuse case: Detectives never issued an arrest warrant for Bolaños regarding the abuse allegations, and they did not manage to question him until nearly two months after the abuse.
As a clerk read the verdict just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Bolaños listened silently through interpreters’ headphones. Sitting in the public gallery, the victim’s mother rested her head on the chair in front of her before sitting up and taking a deep breath.
Child molestation is a Class 2 felony, involving a prison sentence of up to 24 years under Arizona law. Bolaños’ sentencing is forthcoming.
An attempt to locate
The abuse occurred on April 10, 2022, according to the girl’s mother, who had not been present during the incident. Her mother said she found out about the abuse three days later, on April 13, when her daughter told her. The following day, April 14, the interaction was reported to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
When child abuse is reported to local law enforcement, officers often collaborate with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona in Tucson. At the advocacy center, children can participate in a forensic interview with trained professionals.
That’s what happened in this case, according to Patrol Sgt. Lluvia Garcia, who led the case as a county detective.
Initially, Garcia testified, the Sheriff’s Office gathered basic information from the young girl. Days later, she went in for a forensic interview in Tucson.
“We feel more comfortable with a professional who is trained ... to interview the child,” Garcia told prosecutors during the trial Wednesday.
Then, Garcia said, she initiated an ATL – attempt to locate – for Bolaños.
“This goes throughout all the agencies around, so in the matter that they encounter him, they can contact me,” she explained from the witness stand.
Then, nearly two months passed. According to Garcia, law enforcement had attempted to contact Bolaños, but without much success.
As Damon cross-examined witnesses, he zeroed in on Garcia in particular. According to both Damon and Garcia, the Sheriff’s Office did not question Bolaños until June, nearly two months after the incident.
Why, Damon asked, did it take so long?
“You could have gone into the County Attorney’s Office and asked them, ‘I want to get a search warrant. We can’t find this guy,’” Damon said.
“I mean, I could have,” Garcia replied.
“But you didn’t do that,” Damon said.
“No, I did not,” she answered.
Later, Cannon questioned Garcia about the same issue.
“Why didn’t you obtain an arrest warrant?” Cannon asked Garcia.
“Well, I didn’t want to jump into conclusions,” Garcia said. “I wanted to get Mr. Bolaños’ side of the story.”
Sufficient evidence
According to the attorneys, the Sheriff’s Office finally made contact with Bolaños 56 days after the abuse was reported – when he was brought in on a separate warrant for an unrelated domestic violence offense.
That day – June 11 – investigators began questioning Bolaños about whether he’d abused the 9-year-old girl. Once the allegations came up, Garcia said, the defendant’s demeanor changed.
“His shoulders came up. He backed up. He started playing with his hands. Started drinking water … He was looking at both of the interviewers back and forth rapidly,” Garcia recalled.
Representing Bolaños, Damon asked Garcia a number of additional questions over the conduct of the Sheriff’s Office investigation.
“You never responded to the crime scene?” Damon asked Garcia.
“No,” Garcia replied. “I did not respond to the crime scene.”
“You never found out about her grades?” Damon asked Garcia at another point.
“No,” Garcia answered.
“Did you ever find out if there was a change in her personality from speaking with one of her teachers?” he pressed.
“No,” Garcia replied.
On Wednesday afternoon, after jurors heard testimony from the county detective, Damon requested that the molestation charge be thrown out altogether – alleging that the child’s testimony did not hold up in court.
“There’s no other witnesses other than the child witness. She has not substantiated sufficient evidence to show that a molestation occurred,” Damon said.
Cannon argued that witness testimony can be sufficient for potential conviction, as long as that testimony is consistent and reasonable.
“Victims of child molestation cannot consent to the crime. Thus, testimony of children need not be corroborated,” Cannon added, citing a similar out-of-state case from 2015.
Ultimately, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink denied Damon’s motion – and moved to keep the trial going. The girl’s mother, Fink pointed out, had testified about her daughter’s behavioral changes, which counted as a form of evidence.
And the victim’s testimony, Fink said, was sufficient by itself.
“It’s the nature of these cases that sometimes there is no corroborating information,” Fink said. “And that’s what makes the case so difficult for everyone. But I find that her testimony is sufficient to provide substantial evidence … and so the motion’s denied.”