As a 7-year-old child, Alexis Villegas had an entrepreneurial spirit. Back then, the Nogales native liked to head over to Patagonia, set up a table, and sell handmade bracelets, one dollar apiece.
On Wednesday, Villegas was doing more of the same – standing by a table, selling beadwork. But these days, she’s crafting customized, intricate accessories through a process that takes about 13 hours.
Based in Rio Rico, Villegas runs two businesses – ARV Custom Beadwork and ARV Jewels – designing and creating everything from necklaces to horse harnesses.
Asked how she learned, Villegas broke into a laugh. “YouTube.”
She was one of 15 local business owners to showcase their work at a market held Wednesday in Rio Rico.
Sisters María José and María-Ines Cortés – entrepreneurs themselves – organized the pop-up. Their mother, Josefina Cortés, held it at her home.
“We support everybody,” she explained, standing in her backyard as visitors browsed different booths, their children munching on complimentary Tostitos.
Josefina Cortés operates JC Jewels – a company she founded 16 years ago – with her younger daughter, María-Ines. Through the pandemic, the pair kept selling, leaning more on social media to market their products. To stay socially distanced, they’d drop the jewelry off in mailboxes.
A need for space
In Nogales and Rio Rico, small business owners often take to sites like Facebook and Instagram to market and sell products without the expense of paid advertising. And, the Cortés women added, that can be a helpful tool.
But the family wanted to create an in-person opportunity for local vendors, too. To buy a brick-and-mortar location, “everything is very expensive,” Josefina Cortés added.
She pointed out that in parts of Mexico – along with cities like London and New York – vendors can take advantage of “concept stores,” venues that rent out units where multiple businesses can sell their wares. That way, Cortés said, entrepreneurs can find a physical place to sell without the stress of paying rent and overhead costs.
Having a space, she emphasized, is important, particularly for young business owners starting out.
María José, the older Cortés daughter, runs her own company, Di Luna Candles. Now based in Tucson, she rolls out her homemade candles at festivals and farmers markets. There, visitors can interact more with her products than they would online. Certain concoctions, like grapefruit mint and a sprinkle-infused birthday cake scent, draw customers to her table.
“They’ll tell their friends to come over, and, like, ‘Oh my gosh, come smell this!’” María José said. “And it’s really fun to see their reactions to the scents.”
Villegas noted that while she uses Instagram to showcase her beadwork, she likes it when potential customers can browse the accessories up-close. That way, she added, people can see how much labor goes into the craft.
“They get to touch things, they get to try it on, you get to know them,” she said.
Open-air markets are plentiful in larger cities like Tucson and Phoenix. But in Nogales and Rio Rico, María José said, those opportunities are not so accessible.
“I think there’s so many small businesses in Santa Cruz County,” she said. “And I just feel like they probably don’t get as much exposure.”
So, the Cortés family created that space themselves, and they’re hoping to make Wednesday’s pop-up market into a recurring event.
Hobby-turned-business
Some businesses at the market started out as a hobby.
Denise Cota had begun experimenting with charcuterie boards – for fun – when her friends encouraged her to pursue it further. Now, she runs the Rio Rico-based DAB Charcuterie, where she designs and sells boxes of artfully arranged cheeses, fruits and cured meats.
While charcuterie has resurfaced as a trendy dish at bars and restaurants in larger cities, Cota noticed that in Rio Rico, it wasn’t so common.
“Here in the community it’s a very new idea,” she said. “Because everybody that I speak to about it, they’re like, ‘What is that?’”
Then, Cota said, she pulls up pictures on her phone.
“And they’re like, ‘Oh that’s so interesting!’” she added.
Nearby, Richelle Peraza was offering jars of homemade bath salts, scrubs and incense to visitors as wafts of coconut and mint wafted into the air. Peraza had returned to Santa Cruz County after graduating from the University of Arizona. Here, she’s focusing on Daily Dose, a company for wellness products.
Like many, she’s conducting most of her business “from my house, basically,” she grinned.
New ideas
In May 2020, Brynne Alvarado got her first iPhone. She needed a case. So, she told the NI, she started designing them.
Now, Alvarado – still a high school student – runs Aesthetic Creations, crafting custom-made phone cases with logos and photographs. At Wednesday’s market, on the spot, she finished a custom case for Luvia Coronado, bearing the logo of Coronado’s own flower-arranging business, Beauty and the Beast.
Coronado beamed down at her new case. Since she founded Beauty and the Beast, she’s been shipping flowers, sometimes from Phoenix, other times from Nogales, Sonora. The latter is difficult, she said – the large quantities of fresh flowers have to pass inspection.
But the result of that tedious work was evident Wednesday: vibrant, meticulously arranged clusters of carnations and pale-pink roses lined Coronado’s booth.
She’s planning to open a location on North Grand Avenue – hopefully, she said, in time for Mother’s Day.