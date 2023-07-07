A county-led public hearing, initially scheduled for July 11, has been canceled as outcry continues to reverberate over a multi-purpose rezoning proposal in Rio Rico.
The county has not yet disclosed a later date for the hearing, which would have been facilitated by the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.
The rezoning proposal, headed by prominent landowner Andy Jackson, would reclassify approximately 3,500 acres along the Interstate 19 corridor to include a slew of new land uses.
Some have voiced support for more development in Rio Rico, citing a lack of employment opportunities for young people. Others, meanwhile, have decried Jackson’s plan as rushed and drastic, expressing suspicions that Australian mining company South32 was involved with the proposal.
In a letter to Jackson dated June 29, Frank Dillon, the county’s community development director, listed a number of concerns over the plan, including adverse environmental impacts, a lack of specificity within the proposal, and confusion among residents over the possibility of local mining operations.
“We understand that this postponement may cause inconvenience, but it is crucial to allow for a more inclusive and transparent decision-making process,” Dillon wrote in the letter, which was provided to the NI by a community member.
Jackson did not immediately respond to a phone call, voicemail, and email Thursday seeking comment.
The last public hearing
On June 22, around 200 residents filled the county complex for a four-hour public hearing on Jackson’s proposal.
That evening, the county’s Planning & Zoning commission unanimously recommended part of Jackson’s proposal, which would reclassify an area of Rio Rico to include a patchwork of multi-purpose land uses, including: industrial, commercial; commercial, multi-family; and educational, office, industrial campus, high-density residential.
Most of the residents who attended the June 22 meeting vehemently opposed the plan. Many, stepping up to the podium to speak, identified themselves as retirees and out-of-state transplants who’d moved to Rio Rico in hopes of a quiet, rural life. Others expressed concern over potential harm to the Santa Cruz River.
“My fear is that with this new modified plan that’s being proposed … we’re going to see the fish disappear, we’re going to see the birds disappear,” said resident Lah-May Bremer during the hearing.
Some, however, applauded the idea of expanding development.
“The families that have children in schools, raising them, there’s no work here,” said resident Clarissa Martinez.
Ultimately, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted to recommend the reclassification’s approval. A remaining part of Jackson’s proposal that day, which would have rezoned the overall area for multi-purpose development, was tabled.
By voting in favor of the reclassification, the Planning & Zoning Commission moved the agenda item one step forward in its overall approval process by sending it to the desks of the county supervisors. It’s not clear, however, when the supervisors will ultimately discuss and decide on the reclassification, due to the cancellation of the July 11 public hearing.
Lack of specificity
Despite the commission’s unanimous recommendation for Jackson’s plan on June 22, many specifics of the proposal remain unclear.
For instance, during an earlier community meeting on June 20, Jackson told residents the rezoning plan had been hatched through meetings held by Jackson, county staff, a local school district, and a “major employer.”
Jackson, however, declined to identify the name of the “major employer” to residents.
“I call them ‘Prospect No. 1,’” Jackson told community members during the June 20 meeting.
Dillon addressed that lack of specificity in the June 29 letter to Jackson.
“The absence of specific details had made it difficult for stakeholders to assess the potential impacts and benefits of the proposed changes,” Dillon wrote.
In his letter, Dillon requested that Jackson more clearly articulate potential uses for the rezoned land. He also recommended that Jackson facilitate workshops – “to foster open dialogue and address concerns,” Dillon added.
Those meetings, Dillon clarified in the letter, should be conducted between Jackson and residents, without the support or involvement of the county.
“The county does not conduct community outreach on behalf of private development requests outside of the notification requirements pursuant to the (county) and (Arizona law),” Dillon wrote.
Late last month, the NI emailed both Dillon and County Manager Jesus Valdez to inquire about its public outreach efforts. After fielding concerns and questions from residents on June 22, did the county see a need to conduct more robust outreach ahead of public hearings?
In his response, Dillon said the county preferred to stick to the legal requirements.
“The main concern for deviation from standard practice is procedural consistency,” Dillon responded. “There are some potential legal issues that can arise if there are inconsistent deviations from process for specific cases.”
Valdez did not respond.
Other concerns
The scale of Jackson’s rezoning request – about 3,550 acres – was another potential concern for county staff and community members, Dillon wrote in the June 29 letter.
The overall area stretches from Ruby Road to Tumacacori, encompassing a swath of land that includes a segment of the railroad, the Santa Cruz River and the Anza Trail.
In his letter, Dillon recommended that Jackson “evaluate the appropriateness” of the overall size of the proposal. He also suggested a multi-phased, more gradual rezoning plan – “to reflect an area of priority where there are immediate development opportunities.”
Dillon’s letter also touched on the residents’ concerns regarding the river and riparian area. Resultantly, the letter recommended that Jackson conduct an environmental impact assessment.
“Open space and conservation easements could be an effective tool to address some of these concerns,” Dillon said.
In previous public conversations, Jackson has expressed interest in establishing an easement in the area of the Santa Cruz River. Still, that item has also drawn skepticism from residents, who noted that even if development occurs slightly farther from the river, it could still damage the area’s ecosystem.
Then came another, recurring concern: the possibility of mining.
“There has been confusion and concern surrounding the inclusion of mining as a proposed land use,” Dillon wrote.
Initially, one of the proposed land uses had included “mining” as a potential use. By the June 22 meeting, however, Jackson said that word had been omitted from the plan.
“Mining is eliminated altogether,” he told residents that afternoon, though many still appeared unconvinced.
Asked directly late last month, a spokesperson for mining company South32 told the NI she wasn’t aware whether any broader plans were underway in the area.
“But independently,” she added, “South32 is considering locating our planned remote operating center along the I-19 corridor in Rio Rico.”
In the letter, Dillon recommended that Jackson provide “clear and detailed” information on whether any mining-related operations would take place.
Community organizing
Before the county announced its cancellation of the July 11 meeting, residents had been rallying for county officials to pump the brakes on Jackson’s plan.
Last Saturday, community members gathered to organize against the rezoning effort, according to Rio Rico resident Gary Levine. And amid further scrutiny over Jackson’s plan, residents have submitted emails, comments and letters to this newspaper, continuing to voice opposition.
Levine, a retired businessman who volunteers in local trail maintenance, noted that a recall petition had been initiated over the weekend for his own district’s representative, County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, though such an effort would require thousands of signatures within a limited time frame.
In an email to the NI, Levine noted that the petition hadn’t been politically motivated, but added that attempts to contact Bracker, and Planning & Zoning staff, about Jackson’s plan have been unsuccessful.
“Once again,” Levine said Thursday, “there is a complete and inexcusable lack of transparency.”