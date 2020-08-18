Two teenagers from Rio Rico were arrested and accused of trying to smuggle nearly $1.9 million worth of cocaine, meth and heroin after picking up the load last weekend near Peña Blanca Lake.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents assigned to the Nogales Station observed several individuals emerge from the brush and load packages into a truck parked near the lake on Saturday, Aug. 15. The suspects then returned to the desert as the truck drove away.
Minutes later, agents conducted a vehicle stop on the red Chevrolet Silverado pickup and discovered 57 suspected drug packages hidden inside the vehicle, the Border Patrol said.
Later at the Nogales Station, agents confirmed that the packages contained narcotics that had an estimated street value of just less than $1.9 million
The truck’s driver and passenger, both 18-year-old residents of Rio Rico, were arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to face federal drug charges, the Border Patrol said. Their names were not released.
Agents were unable to locate the people who had loaded up the truck.