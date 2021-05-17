A 13-year-old boy died and another juvenile was treated for injuries following an ATV accident on Saturday evening in the Washington Camp area of the Patagonia Mountains, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Gerardo Castillo said the victim, a Rio Rico resident who was driving the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, also a 13-year-old boy from Rio Rico, was treated for unspecified, non-life threatening injuries.
Castillo could not confirm the cause of the crash or whether the two youths were wearing helmets, and added that the investigation was still ongoing.
A Sheriff’s Office dispatch report shows that the emergency call came in at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday from a person who reported “his friend flipping over on an ATV.” The caller said his frend was bleeding from the face.
Castillo said the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Rio Rico Fire District and a medical helicopter, responded to Forest Service Road 4667, just off of Duquesne Road, in response to the call.