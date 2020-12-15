Connie Williams of RiverWatch, a local group that monitors water quality, made her way down to Potrero Creek last Wednesday afternoon, picking up any pieces of trash that she spotted along the way and collecting them in a white plastic bag.
Once the creek was in near sight, she began describing the way the area under the Ruby Road bridge east of Interstate 19 had looked several months ago, and pointed out the changes that county crews had begun making as recently as a month ago.
Below the vehicle bridge leading Rio Rico residents over the Potrero Creek to the freeway intersection, Williams said, the eastern riverbank had been eroding for about a year, threatening the safety of the bridge as well as disrupting the creek’s water flow.
“Big trees were falling and we watched that bank crumble... There were big pieces of concrete that had fallen and (the riverbank) was starting to carve things away,” she said, describing the threats to the river and bridge.
During high floods, she said, loads of trash would get stuck and tangled in the north-flowing creek below the bridge.
But by last Wednesday afternoon, it appeared that both riverbanks of the Potrero Creek had been expanded outward, bringing more stability to the bridge and improving the water flow below.
Williams, along with other river advocates from RiverWatch, Friends of the Santa Cruz River and the Sonoran Institute, had engaged in deeper conversation about the area when they noticed county workers making changes to the surrounding ground sometime in November.
As county taxpayers, they were happy that the county appeared to be working on the bridge, she said. But their main concern was that the movement of dirt would end up clogging and muddying up the one of the cleanest sections of the creek, she said.
“This is top. It’s got good oxygen, it’s usually really low in bacteria and E. coli. This is just good wildlife habitat water,” Williams said of the water under the Ruby Road bridge.
Advocates continued to monitor the area throughout the month of November, exchanging emails about the changes that they noticed during each visit.
“It took me a while of being down here before I finally went, ‘Oh my god, they’ve not only saved the bridge, but they’ve maybe reduced some of the flooding because the water can just move on through,’” Williams said. “I was pretty impressed and I like it.”
The creek that once flowed under the eastern side of the bridge now had more room to flow through the western side – something that Williams speculated would allow the water to flow more smoothly during high floods.
On Monday morning, County Public Works Director Jesus Valdez confirmed that county employees had begun performing maintenance at the Ruby Road bridge on Nov. 1.
“No changes were made... No banks were expanded, only sediment was removed,” he said.
Valdez added that the maintenance is still ongoing, but did not provide specifics about the purpose of the project.
Still, with limited information in hand, Williams expressed relief and satisfaction with the county’s work in the area.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this area fares after the next good flood,” Williams said. “I’m no expert, it’s more being amazed at what happens.”