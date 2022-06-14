An aerial view of the Tonto Canyon Fire, shared by the Coronado National Forest on Tuesday. In this west-looking view, Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) is seen at the bottom right. Branching off to the left and serving as the eastern boundary of the burned area is Forest Road 222, also known as the Summit Motorway.
The Tonto Canyon Fire, burning in a remote wilderness area of Western Santa Cruz County, was at 4,222 acres with 25-percent containment, according to an update from the Coronado National Forest posted at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.
The CNF had reported the fire to be at 6,500 acres and growing as of Monday evening, but said that more precise mapping done Tuesday morning had resulted in the smaller footprint.
In an effort to keep the public out of the fire area, the CNF has closed a stretch of Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) extending west from the White Rock Campground, just south of Peña Blanca Lake, to Forest Road 4186, approximately 2 miles northwest of Sycamore Canyon.
The fire was first reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday as three separate starts in the Pajarita Wilderness Area, approximately 15 miles west of Nogales.
The three starts then combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire, named for a rugged canyon running east-west just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
In Tuesday's update, the CNF said the fire was also burning on 400 acres on the Mexican side, "with firefighters on the scene."
On the U.S. side, good relative humidity allowed containment lines to hold overnight Monday.
"The fire is still active in the southwest corner, but has a low chance of spread," the CNF said Tuesday afternoon. "Full suppression efforts are in place with direct attacks being performed and crews beginning to mop up."
The Bear Canyon Ranch, which had previously been threatened by the fire, had been secured as of Tuesday and removed as a threatened area.
There were four crews, eight engines and three helicopters assigned to the firefighting effort.
The helicopters were being used Tuesday for reconnaissance flights, as well as drawing water out of Peña Blanca Lake to "perform limited bucket work."
In a message reiterated in several posts about the fire, the CNF said: “It is important that all visitors remain out of the area to allow the firefighters to effectively do their jobs."
Violation of the road closure order now in effect is a misdemeanor offense, potentially punishable with fines and/or jail time.
The Tonto Canyon Fire ignited as crews were wrapping up containment of the nearby Mule Fire, a blaze that was first reported Friday and quickly contained at approximately 350 acres.