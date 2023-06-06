featured Road, ramp closures on Interstate 19 Nogales International Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drivers traveling on Interstate 19 near Rio Rico this week can expect ramp closures and lane restrictions, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced this week.Drivers can expect the following lane restrictions while paving work is completed:• The southbound on-ramp at Rio Rico Drive will be closed Tuesday, June 6, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.• The southbound on- and off-ramps at Rio Rico Drive will be closed Wednesday, June 7, between 9 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.• The southbound off-ramp at Rio Rico Drive will be closed Thursday, June 8, between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.• The southbound on-ramp at Rio Rico Drive will be closed Friday, June 9, between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph.Motorists should plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, ADOT said in its news release. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Job Market Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 6.6.23 17 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories NHS grads acknowledge hardships, triumphs NFD helps deliver baby in ambulance City reviews mayor’s expenses, other departments to come Bracker blurs line between public office, private business Briefs: County courthouse closes due to bedbug infestation State budget includes $8.6M for local interchanges Council to decide salary for Bermudez Former downtown store catches fire for second time in six months SCVUSD hires new principal, elementary assistant principal Fallen officers honored at memorial ceremony Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit