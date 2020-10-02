Drivers who use State Route 189 in Nogales between the International Border and La Quinta Road should expect traffic shifts for the next several weeks, as well as restrictions on I-19 and Frank Reed Road/Industrial Drive, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release on Friday.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continuing for several weeks, alternating traffic shifts will be in place on SR 189 between the border and La Quinta Road. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
The southbound I-19 off-ramp to SR 189 will be closed overnight Sunday, Oct. 4, and again overnight Wednesday, Oct. 7, for ramp work. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. each night and end by 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers who need to access SR 189 should use the Grand Avenue ramp instead.
Motorists on Frank Reed Road/Industrial Drive will experience lane restrictions over the next two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 5. One lane will remain open at all times.