Traffic shift on SR 189
Drivers who use State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales can expect an overnight closure and traffic shift beginning late Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
SR 189 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, between Loma Mariposa Road and Industrial Park Drive.
Crews are eliminating the turn lane and shifting all travel lanes to the north side of SR 189 for improvement work, ADOT said, adding that traffic on SR 189 will remain in this configuration through Dec. 2020.
I-19 Frontage Road closure in Rio Rico extended
The north- and southbound Interstate 19 East Frontage Road between Rio Rico Drive and Kipper Street is now scheduled to remain closed through Sept. 18 for a county sewer line replacement project, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The closure was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 28.
Motorists can use Ruby Road as an alternate route while work remains underway.