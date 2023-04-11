Gradillas

Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. listens to discussion at the April 5 meeting of the Nogales mayor and council. During the meeting, Gradillas alleged that Mayor Jorge Maldonado had reached beyond the “scope” of his responsibilities.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In early March, Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado received an email from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: The Nogales Housing Authority had received failing marks from the federal government, and, as a result, could lose funding.

At the time, Maldonado was in Phoenix on other business. So he set up a meeting there with Marta Duron, a HUD specialist.

Maldonado Bojorque

Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado and Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez listen to discussion at an April 5 meeting.
montiel

Councilwoman Liza Montiel listens to discussion during a four-hour meeting on April 5.


