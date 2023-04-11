In early March, Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado received an email from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: The Nogales Housing Authority had received failing marks from the federal government, and, as a result, could lose funding.
At the time, Maldonado was in Phoenix on other business. So he set up a meeting there with Marta Duron, a HUD specialist.
“I talked to her, and I said, ‘Hey, Marta, what’s going on? We’re not in compliance, we’re losing money, what’s going to happen?’” Maldonado told the NI in late March.
Not all council members agreed with the mayor’s approach.
During an April 5 meeting, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. alleged that the mayor had reached beyond the “scope” of his responsibilities by meeting directly with HUD.
“I applaud the intent,” Gradillas said. “But I still think that it was done wrong.”
The city operates under a council-manager form of government – a structure used by many cities and towns in Arizona. Under the City Charter, the city manager handles day-to-day operations and decisions, while the mayor and council vote on resolutions, ordinances, and other legislation. The mayor is considered a member of the city council, according to the charter, “but shall have no regular administrative duties.”
“The mayor is recognized as the head of the city for ceremonial purposes,” Gradillas pointed out, loosely quoting the charter.
“If we want to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the city,” Gradillas later added, “then we should apply for a soon-to-be-vacant city manager position.”
City Manager Edward Dickie, who plans to leave the post by the end of the month, said he’d approved of Maldonado’s meeting in Phoenix.
“We were with people from the produce industry visiting senators and house representatives,” Maldonado said of his presence in Phoenix at the time. The mayor also has a full-time job in produce.
On March 8, Maldonado said, the city received a message from HUD disclosing the news about the Nogales Housing Authority. (Around the same time, former NHA Director Robert Thompson resigned.)
After receiving the email, Maldonado said, he spoke with Dickie about meeting face-to-face with Duron in Phoenix.
“Yes, we did communicate,” Dickie said at the April 5 meeting.
It’s not the first time questions have surfaced about the mayor’s role in city government. Before Maldonado’s controversial meeting with federal officials in Phoenix, the previous two mayoral administrations clashed more vigorously with city managers and attorneys.
Garino, Doyle
In March 2020, then-city manager Eddie Johnson penned a memo to council members and department heads at the City of Nogales.
In the memo, Johnson alleged that then-Mayor Arturo Garino was acting beyond the scope of his mayoral duties. According to Johnson, Garino had attempted to overrule the manager’s hiring decisions. The former mayor also allegedly led a public works meeting in February 2020.
Under the City Charter, elected officials are prohibited from giving orders to municipal employees. Such orders must come from the city manager – not the mayor.
Johnson’s memo emerged during a turbulent time: The city, along with other municipalities across the globe, was formulating a response to a quickly escalating pandemic. And despite the dire public health circumstances, the city manager and mayor were at odds with each other.
Asked in March 2020 whether he had confidence in Johnson’s ability as city manager, Garino told the NI: “None.”
Garino also denied the severity of Johnson’s accusations, while Johnson alleged that the mayor could be breaking the law through his actions.
After just several months on the job, Johnson agreed to part ways with the City of Nogales.
Several years before, similar conflicts had surfaced between former Mayor John Doyle and City Attorney Jose Luis Machado.
In 2016, Machado alleged that Doyle had overstepped his mayoral duties by attempting to terminate certain employees.
“How many times have you come in and asked, ‘I want that guy fired, I want this guy fired,’” Machado told Doyle during a council meeting that summer.
“I won’t do that,” Machado later added, addressing Doyle. “You want an attorney that will allow you to violate the City Charter. And again, I’m not going to do that.”
Gray areas
Unlike Johnson and Machado, Dickie, the current city manager, did not publicly display any disapproval of the mayor’s actions.
“I (knew) you were going to the meeting,” Dickie said, addressing Maldonado at the April 5 session.
Still, Gradillas continued to express concern.
“Mr. Dickie’s already leaving,” Gradillas said, “so he’s not going to respond freely.”
Doyle, the former mayor who is now serving an elected term as councilmember, defended Maldonado, cautioning Gradillas against any “mind-reading” of the city manager.
“I think we should be more respectful of trying to figure out, or put words out there that Mr. Dickie is not saying,” Doyle said.
Following Gradillas’ statements, Councilman Saulo Bonilla expressed concern over the “optics” of Maldonado’s meeting with HUD. (Bonilla, in recent months, has scrutinized Maldonado on several ethical issues, including thousands of dollars in city-related expenditures on a credit card belonging to the mayor’s office.)
Machado, the city attorney, encouraged council members to “just ask” about meeting with government officials or employees to avoid any violations – though, he admitted, it is a “fine line” when it comes to what should and should not be discussed.
“So after our clarification. There should not be any other ... issues as far as council members, or mayor, or chairpersons or commissioners, going to talk to these people to these directors with city or housing issues,” Bonilla asked Machado. “Am I correct?”
“I hope not,” Machado responded.