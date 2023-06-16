Several Santa Cruz County first responders were recognized by the Rotary Club of Nogales during its 2023 Public Safety Officer Awards last Friday. The recipients were nominated by their respective agencies and departments for excelling or standing out among their peers.
The event was held at the Quality Hotel Americana, and attended by several dignitaries, including District 5500 Governor Anita McDonald.
U.S. Border Patrol agent Adrian Rodriguez was recognized for an act of service while off-duty, according to information provided at the event. While on vacation in Mexico, Rodriguez rendered lifesaving medical aid to a 10-year-old boy who had been attacked by a shark and was bleeding from the leg. Rodriguez used a lifeguard’s lanyard to make a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding, allowing enough time for medical professionals to arrive on scene.
Back at a Nogales port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Jesse N. Ornelas was on duty on March 4, when a woman exited her car and ran towards the vehicle primary lanes, seeking help for her child who wasn’t breathing. Ornelas performed CPR and, shortly after, the child regained consciousness.
Corp. Francisco Garcia of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for his lifesaving skills after responding within six minutes of a 911 call. The woman on the line reported her husband had sustained a laceration to his left arm after being struck by a remote airplane’s propeller on June 23, 2022. Garcia was first to arrive on scene and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The victim was stabilized and transported to a Tucson hospital for further treatment.
Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez was commended for his quick thinking during a call about a drowning incident on July 2, 2022. Hernandez found a 14-year-old boy in a local swimming pool, bleeding from the mouth and nose, and not breathing. He performed CPR and saved the boy’s life.
Trooper Ben Castillo of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, another honoree at the event, has racked up more than 1,200 traffic contacts and has issued over 360 speeding and hazardous citations during the past seven years. He has 31 notches on his arrest record, including seven related to impaired drivers.
David Batt of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was also lauded at the event. He received recognition for being “a critical element to the success of multi-federal and state law enforcement agencies” according to information provided at the event.
Detective Mario Lopez of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was recognized for his involvement in multiple projects and organizations, including the Santa Cruz County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, prescription drug turn-in events, and conducting presentations at local schools on the dangers of narcotics.
The Arizona Department of Transportation honored Joaquin Lopez, who joined the force in December 2016 after having served 25 years with the Nogales Police Department. Lopez “is a very dedicated, innovative, and positively engaged officer who always portrays and excels in his leadership qualities” the agency said.
Fire Prevention Officer Jesus “Boonie” Bonicichi has been a wildland firefighter for the Coronado National Forest for 13 years and has worked for the Nogales Ranger District for the last 8 years. “He has established and built many fruitful partnerships within the community” the agency said. “You can often find him at community events sharing pivotal information about fire prevention and recruiting firefighters.”
James Tanori joined the Nogales Fire and Medical Department in 2021. The agency said he’s never shy to jump in when he’s needed and has been known to respond to fires while off duty. He was credited for having installed electronic equipment to speed up the process of getting new vehicles into service, as well as save taxpayers’ money.
The Nogales Suburban Fire District honored Carlos Parra, who started his firefighting career in 1975 as a volunteer and became Nogales Suburban chief in the 1980s, while maintaining a full-time job with the local utility company. He kept the fire district operational until his retirement in 2019.
Firefighter Austin Dail of the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District was recognized for his service as an emergency medical technician. Among his accomplishments, he has achieved the driver/operator certification, is a rope rescue technician and has served as acting captain on multiple shifts. “His can-do attitude and professional approach to the job serve our community very well,” the agency said.
Tubac Fire Captain Esai Tapia was also tapped for recognition. In his nine years with the fire district, he has served as lead fire instructor and has led multiple fire academies. “His leadership and work ethic are exemplary,” the agency said.
The Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office also recognized its staff, which included deputy attorneys, legal assistants, detectives and victim services.