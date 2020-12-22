The Rotary Club of Nogales honored Sheriff Antonio Estrada last Thursday for his more than 50 years of service to the communities of Santa Cruz County through his various roles as a law enforcement officer.
Following social distancing measures, only a few club members gathered for a short in-person ceremony outside of the county jail – officially known as the Tony Estrada Law Enforcement Center – while several others showed their presence virtually through the club’s weekly Zoom meeting.
“We are here today to recognize and honor a friend and colleague, Sheriff Tony Estrada, as he embarks on his next chapter of a well-deserved retirement,” club member Bobby Astengo said as he stood beside Estrada.
Estrada began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher with the Nogales Police Department, from which he retired as captain in 1991.
He was sworn in as Santa Cruz County sheriff in 1993, and has been re-elected into office every term since then. He is set to retire at the end of his seventh-consecutive term on Dec. 31.
On behalf of the Rotary Club, Astengo presented Estrada, who is a member of the club, with a framed letter and a clock with no alarm.
“We didn’t think that you would need reminding of being places other than when you want to be there and wherever you want to be,” Astengo joked, then continued to read an excerpt of the framed letter: “You truly reflect the values of Nogales and Santa Cruz County, and live the four-way test by example.”
The four-way test is an ethical guideline for Rotary Club members.
Earlier last week, during the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, Supervisor Manuel Ruiz also presented a brief summary of Estrada’s service to the community as the board bid him farewell.
“We’ve had our challenges in the past, but I don’t think that that has ever swayed me in the respect that I have for you and for what you’ve done, not just for the Sheriff’s Department, but for the Nogales Police Department,” Ruiz said.
He noted Estrada’s representation of the community in both local and national media, saying: “I know that when there was ever a need from any of the major news stations… you were always willing to give the true version of what I believe our border region is, which is very safe.”
Both Ruiz and Astengo highlighted Estrada’s major role in the construction of the county’s new adult and juvenile detention building, appropriately named after him.
At both the county and Rotary Club meetings, Estrada expressed his gratitude for his family and everyone who worked with him throughout the years.
He said that he was proud to be the only Hispanic, as well as the longest-standing, sheriff in the state of Arizona.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would reach this peak or this plateau in my career, and I’ve had so many people to be grateful for,” he said during the county meeting. “I’ve had the opportunity in this great country… to have a voice, I think, for this border community that, at times, has gotten into hot water.”
He added: “I told people that, regardless of what my position was on immigration or drugs or other issues, that I would never apologize for having compassion and sympathy for another human being. It (my position) gave me that opportunity, and I certainly hope that I used it wisely.”
The board of supervisors also presented Estrada with a plaque in appreciation of his 28 years of service to the county.
Honoring Judge Anna Montoya
Also during the county’s Tuesday meeting, the board of supervisors acknowledged and thanked Anna Montoya for her 20 years as Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
Montoya was sworn into office in January 2001 and has been re-elected into office every term since then. She is set to retire at the end of fifth term on Dec. 31.
During an interview with the NI earlier this year, she highlighted a few programs as her main accomplishments during her tenure including We the People, a mock trial program for high school students; the Juvenile Task Force, a committee of students who made recommendations on state juvenile law reforms; and Project Safe, which aimed at reducing recidivism of drug offenders.
“Judge, I have witnessed firsthand your dedication to our community, to our kids,” Supervisor Rudy Molera said, also noting how involved Montoya was in community activities while her own kids were growing up in local schools.
“It’s always been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Santa Cruz County, and one of my greatest joys,” Montoya said during the meeting.
Supervisor Bruce Bracker chimed in to acknowledge both Estrada’s and Montoya’s recognitions, saying: “To both of you, I wish you happiness in the next chapters of your lives because I’m sure the both of you will keep being productive members of our community, which we need you to be.”