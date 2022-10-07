In June, the City of Nogales appeared poised to begin major repairs in the Royal Road subdivision – an area on the east side of town plagued by water outages.
At the time, Ray Montoya, an engineer with the firm Kimley-Horn, told a room full of residents that construction on new water infrastructure would likely start in the fall.
“October at this point is probably the best bet we can give you,” he said during a public meeting, “and it’s probably a little bit optimistic.”
Then, late September rolled around, and the project still seemed to be stalling.
“I have the design ready and the permits ready to go. The only thing I need to do is bid it out,” Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas said during a study session with the City Council last month.
By that point, it was already Sept. 28.
“My hope is to have (the project) under contract by November,” Barcenas added.
But Mayor Arturo Garino argued that Barcenas had delayed the process, and asserted that supply shortages and weather issues could further hinder the repairs.
“We need to get these jobs done, Mr. Barcenas,” Garino said. “See, now, don’t even come up with a date no more. Forget it. Don’t come up with a date.”
Years of outages
Water outages are commonplace throughout the Royal Road neighborhood.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” Garino announced at the June public meeting. “I do expect another (water main) break before October.”
Residents at the meeting started laughing.
History shows that main breaks have been unusually frequent in the neighborhood. During one stretch in the summer of 2021, area water lines broke at least four times in one week, according to Barcenas.
Those breaks leave dozens of homes without water for hours at a time. What’s more, in the Royal Road neighborhood, there is no way for the city to isolate one part of the water main when repairing a leak. In other words, when one part of the pipe leaks, the entire system is placed on hold while repairs are done.
Then, “everybody is without water,” Barcenas said.
“And I know it’s a pain for everybody,” he added, speaking during the June meeting.
On top of that, the piping system itself is at least half-a-century old, meaning leaks are common. Speaking to city leaders, residents described unstable water pressure and flooding – on top of not having running water.
“If you drive through David Drive, it’s a mess,” said County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez, one of dozens of Royal Road residents who attended the meeting. “And there’s this rush of water that comes through.”
Planning for repairs
Initially, the repair project was only slated to fix piping on Royal Road, Duncan Road and East Live Oak, according to Montoya, the contracted engineer.
But city officials, Montoya said in June, pushed for a larger scope of work.
“And I understand why,” Montoya added. “They’re trying to get the whole neighborhood and the whole area that’s impacted by these waterline breaks.”
Montoya described a large-scale undertaking that would replace the infrastructure with new, ductile iron pipe.
“Once that’s done then it’s going to be paved completely, you’re going to have a brand new street and everything,” Garino said. “Some of you have asked for sidewalks, but this has nothing to do with sidewalks.”
Even back in June, Montoya told residents it was possible they’d run into obstacles. The effects of inflation and supply chain issues are continuing to reverberate throughout the country. In another project engineered by Kimley-Horn, Montoya said, the firm had to wait 16 weeks for a pipeline delivery.
“And the pricing is also getting higher and higher every minute,” he added.
A lapse in communication
At the Sept. 28 study session, city leaders, and Garino in particular, spent the better part of an hour questioning and lambasting Barcenas over the additional project delay.
“Since when is everything so damn complicated in this city?” asked Councilman Saulo Bonilla. “We’ve got angry people at Royal Road.”
And as city officials discussed the technicalities of the project, one consistent question hung in the air: Why didn’t the mayor or council know the project had been delayed?
“Why is it that you guys don’t feel the necessity to inform us?” added Bonilla, gesturing to Barcenas and City Manager Edward Dickie.
“We agreed on something,” Bonilla said, “and now, everything has changed.”
But much of the planning, Barcenas said, had been done before Dickie began working with the city in late April. During that time, former city attorney Michael Massee was filling in as acting city manager.
And in previous months, Barcenas added, he’d asked Massee whether the city could quicken the process by ordering material before hiring contractors to build the infrastructure. Massee had pointed out that pre-ordering the piping would create another slew of legal issues, Barcenas said, related to storage and insurance.
“Did you send us a memo, then?” Garino asked.
Barcenas responded that he hadn’t.
“Did John?” Garino asked, gesturing to Kissinger.
Kissinger shook his head.
“That’s where you break that communication,” Garino concluded. “I think this study session is worthless, because we can’t even figure out Royal Road, let alone all of these projects.”
Others involved in the Royal Road project had also asked the city for more transparency – the residents themselves.
During the June meeting, one resident raised her hand.
“Can we create a page?” she asked. “Facebook. Facebook is an awesome thing and if we can post on there, a heads-up, ‘Hey we’re going to be turning off the water, we have a break.’”
As of now, the city’s public works department does not operate a social media account, and the City of Nogales does not regularly publish updates related to water main breaks or repairs to its Facebook page.
The WIFA list
The Royal Road undertaking is one of 31 projects the city is planning to tackle using state funds.
Earlier this year, the city received $15.5 million from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona. According to Garino, the money is a loan, to be repaid by the city over the next two decades.
Other WIFA-funded projects on tap for the city include repairs on Paul Bond Road, Bankard Avenue, La Castellana Drive and the Rancho Grande subdivision.
The Royal Road project, however, is to take precedence above the others, according to Dickie.
As of Wednesday, Dickie said, documents were still being prepared to begin the bidding process.
“It is our first priority,” he added.