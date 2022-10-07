Royal road sign

The Royal Road neighborhood on the east side of the city has been plagued by water outages. A pending project to shore up the water system infrastructure in the area was supposed to start this fall.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In June, the City of Nogales appeared poised to begin major repairs in the Royal Road subdivision – an area on the east side of town plagued by water outages.

At the time, Ray Montoya, an engineer with the firm Kimley-Horn, told a room full of residents that construction on new water infrastructure would likely start in the fall.



