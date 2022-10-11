Engine

The new engine is pushed into its new home at Station No. 3 on Sept. 28.

 Contributed photo

As part of a tradition dating back to the 19th century, members of the Rio Rico Fire District held a “push-in” ceremony for RRFD’s newest engine.

As the district explained in a news release, a “push-in” ceremony is a fire service custom for putting new a fire engine or apparatus in service. It involves district firefighters and administrators, along with dignitaries and community members, pushing the engine into the station from which it will respond to calls.

Engine 520 can respond to wildland fires, structure fires "and just about any other fire for that matter," RRFD said.


