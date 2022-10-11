As part of a tradition dating back to the 19th century, members of the Rio Rico Fire District held a “push-in” ceremony for RRFD’s newest engine.
As the district explained in a news release, a “push-in” ceremony is a fire service custom for putting new a fire engine or apparatus in service. It involves district firefighters and administrators, along with dignitaries and community members, pushing the engine into the station from which it will respond to calls.
In this case, RRFD's new Engine 520 was pushed into Station No. 3 at 822 Pendleton Dr. during the district board meeting on Sept. 28.
Deputy Chief Mike Urbanski was quoted in the news release as calling a push-in ceremony "a time-honored tradition that started in the 1800s when steam engines were drawn by horses." Once an engine back at the station, firefighters would unhook the horses and push the engine back into the station.
Engine 520 is a combination Type I/Type III Engine, meaning it can respond to wildland fires, structure fires "and just about any other fire for that matter," RRFD said. While it will be housed at Station No. 3, it will also deploy to wildfires when requested by state or federal officials, the district added.
According to Capt. James Sheldon, some of the engine's features include a 2022 Freightliner M2 Business Class chassis, all-wheel drive, 360-degree camera system, off-road lighting, Bluetooth headsets with half-mile range, a 1,250 gallons-per-minute pump for water and foam, a front-mounted turret controlled from inside the cab and a thermal imaging turret-mounted camera.
The engine also uses a "clean cab concept," which RRFD described as a new trend in the fire service meant to reduce cancer incidences among firefighters.
"The clean cab essentially means firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE) is not to be carried in the cab, including 'turns-outs' and SCBA’s (self-contained breathing apparatus)," the news release said, adding that the new engine was designed to carry these items in special compartments accessible from outside the vehicle.
The new engine cost $480,000 itself, plus another $40,000 for equipment.
“This engine is the fruition of a lot of efforts and epitome of the team, and vision of Fire Chief (Adam) Amezaga," Urbanski said in the news release.
Community members who would like a tour of the new engine can schedule a visit at (520) 281-8421.