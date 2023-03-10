Gavel

A former Rio Rico High School employee was arraigned in Nogales Justice Court last month on one count of child abuse after another staff member accused her of threatening, poking and striking a student.

Documents from an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, provided to the NI in response to a public records request, detail the allegations against Ana Castro, who is no longer employed by the school. The witness, a special education aide for RRHS at the time, detailed several abuses Castro allegedly committed against the child.



