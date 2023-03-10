A former Rio Rico High School employee was arraigned in Nogales Justice Court last month on one count of child abuse after another staff member accused her of threatening, poking and striking a student.
Documents from an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, provided to the NI in response to a public records request, detail the allegations against Ana Castro, who is no longer employed by the school. The witness, a special education aide for RRHS at the time, detailed several abuses Castro allegedly committed against the child.
The witness also told investigators that Castro, a paraprofessional, was “very rough” on students, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
For her part, Castro has denied some of the allegations, and stated that she’d previously poked the student and stepped on his hand to assist with sensory issues. The student’s mother, however, disagreed with the actions. The student’s mother also alleged that Castro’s behavior could have contributed to her son’s disruptive outbursts at home, which occurred around the same time.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled on March 15.
Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said the district could not discuss “personnel matters.” However, the district confirmed that Castro submitted a letter of resignation effective Jan. 9; the district’s governing board accepted Castro’s resignation the following week.
A witness account
The witness told a Sheriff’s Office detective that on Friday, Nov. 29, 2022, the student had arrived at the school and was having a “tough morning.” The witness told investigators that the student was attempting to squeeze between a table and a wall when he began pulling on the cords from a laptop.
Allegedly, Castro grabbed the student, moved him, and twisted his ear, making him cry “very hard,” the witness told investigators.
Later in the day, Castro allegedly approached the student and “just started poking him in his face and eyes,” the investigation said. The witness told detectives this happened twice.
Then, the student was later sitting on the floor and kicking another teacher, the witness said, prompting the teacher to tell the student to stop. The witness alleged that Castro then approached the student with a ruler, saying: “You are not going to kick me, because if you kick me, you know what is going to happen to you.”
Castro then allegedly struck the student on his leg with the ruler, according to the interview with the witness.
According to the investigation, RRHS Principal Hector Estrada put Castro on administrative leave starting Dec. 2 – the Monday after the alleged incident occurred.
Upon meeting with Estrada and the Sheriff’s Office detective, the boy’s parents alleged that Castro had been heard screaming at the student earlier in the year.
Defendant’s version
When a detective interviewed Castro, however, she painted the incidents in a different light.
According to the investigation, Castro denied ever twisting the student’s ear and poking his eyes. She did, however, tell the detective she often poked the student on his face and head to assist him with sensory issues. Castro also reportedly told the detective that the student liked for her to step on his hand.
“Once again, Mrs. Castro said those were pressures which they like to feel,” the investigator said.
Castro also told the detective another staff member had noticed the student had “sangre molida” – a bruise – on the back of his neck.
Asked about striking the student with a ruler, Castro said she did not remember the incident.
Later, the investigation states, Castro attempted to contact the witness who’d reported her.
After interviewing the witness and Castro, the detective again met with the student’s mother, who reportedly said she was “unaware” of the methods Castro was using to assist with her child’s sensory issues.
Upon finding out that Castro had allegedly twisted her son’s ear, the investigator noted, the boy’s mother became “very upset.”
Under Arizona’s mandatory reporting laws, educators and school personnel, among other employees, are required to report any “reasonable belief” that a child has been abused.