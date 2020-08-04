Incumbent County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz was easily fending off a challenge from Democratic primary contender Robert Rojas when unofficial election results were released Tuesday night.
Tallies published at 10:06 p.m. gave Ruiz 1,104 votes (62.8 percent) to 642 for Rojas (36.5 percent).
The winner of the primary will face Republican Mike Melendez in the Nov. 3 general election.
Ruiz, 64, is seeking his sixth term as the District 1 representative on the three-member board of supervisors. District 1 includes much of Nogales, as well as areas immediately to the east and northeast of the city.
Rojas, 67, resigned his seat on the Nogales City Council in order to run against Ruiz. He previously served as county supervisor prior to Ruiz’s tenure.