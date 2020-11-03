Incumbent Manuel “Manny” Ruiz was well ahead of challenger Mike Melendez in the race for county supervisor in District 1.
Preliminary results published by the County Elections Office at 12 a.m. Wednesday showed Ruiz with 3,712 votes. Melendez had 1,244.
Those unofficial and incomplete results came after 18,357 ballots were counted in Santa Cruz County, the large majority of which were from early voters.
District 1 includes much of Nogales, as well as areas immediately to the east and northeast of the city.
Ruiz, a 64-year-old Nogales resident, asked voters to give him a sixth term in office in 2020, citing his 20 years of experience on the job and what he called a record of getting things done for county residents.
In an interview with the NI before the August primary election, he touted a new bridge in the Kino Springs area and a water retention basin in the Nogalitos neighborhood of Nogales as two significant accomplishments of his current term. He also praised the board’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying: “We’ve done everything that we can.”
In the primary, Ruiz easily bested challenger Robert Rojas for the Democratic Party nomination, garnering 63 percent of the vote to Rojas’ 36 percent.
Mike Melendez, a 57-year-old Republican from Nogales who owns the Bazar de Mexico, said elected officials needed do more for constituents on issues from economic development to the COVID-19 response. He offered proposals ranging from helping people paint their houses to spruce up the look of the community, to communicating more with constituents.
Melendez has run unsuccessfully for several elected posts in recent years, including 2016, when he lost to Ruiz by a margin of 77 percent to 22 percent.
Updates to come