Incumbent County Recorder Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz jumped out to a big lead over challenger David Alvarez in her bid for a seventh term in office.
Sainz had 11,619 votes to Alvarez's 5,621, a report published at 12 a.m. Wednesday showed.
Those unofficial and incomplete results came after 18,357 ballots were counted in Santa Cruz County, the large majority of which were from early voters.
Sainz, a 63-year-old Nogalian, has served for six terms and 24 years as the county recorder, an office previously held by her mother. In conversation with the NI prior to the August primary election, Sainz touted her voter outreach and efforts to scan and archive documents. She also acknowledged that she doesn’t work on Fridays, and said she puts in five to seven hours per day when she does come into the office.
Sainz narrowly edged Nogales realtor Anita Moreno in the Democratic primary by fewer than 100 votes, earning 50.5 percent of votes cast compared to Moreno’s 49 percent.
Alvarez, 55, is a Rio Rico resident and manager of a Tucson print shop. He also served briefly as the deputy recorder under Sainz, and mounted a challenge to Sainz in 2016, earning 27 percent of the vote in that year’s contest.
Alvarez, who ran as an Independent, promised to upgrade technology at the Recorder’s Office and said the county’s voter rolls needed better maintenance.
