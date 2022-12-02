Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz said she is stepping down as Santa Cruz County recorder, a position she’s held since the 1990s.
Sainz told the NI on Friday that she submitted her letter of retirement to the county supervisors following their certification of the 2022 general election results on Nov. 22. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
"I just felt that I'm still young and I can still do things, and I have things that I want to do. So I thought this would be an appropriate time to do it," she said, listing travel and spending time with her grandchildren as some of the activities she'd like to focus on.
Sainz has two years remaining in her current elected term and the supervisors are set to consider how to replace her during a meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the County Complex in Nogales.
The meeting agenda includes an executive session in which the supervisors will meet privately with legal counsel for "discussion and consultation for legal advice regarding the Santa Cruz County recorder resignation, recruitment and appointment."
Two additional items to be considered in public session involve discussion/possible action to accept Sainz's resignation, and "discussion/possible action to approve the process to be used in the recruitment and appointment of the county recorder, effective Jan. 1, 2023."
County voters will have their next chance to elect a recorder in 2024.
Arizona's county recorders have two primary duties: recording documents related to real estate transactions and maintaining voter registration records. In recent years, the latter responsibility has brought them increasing attention – including threats and ugly criticism – from election deniers and conspiracy theorists inspired by the false claims of former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this year, Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman, a Republican, resigned her post, citing the “nastiness” that she and her staff had suffered since Trump's 2020 election loss. But Sainz, a Democrat, said she hasn't faced similar abuse, and her decision to retire was not election-related.
"I didn't see that," she said. "It didn't happen to me, being abused or the pressure that, say, Yuma or Yavapai recorders were getting from the public."
In fact, she said: "Everybody has a favorite time of the year; I think my favorite time of the year was the elections."
Sainz's mother, Mary Lou Sainz, served as county recorder from 1980 until the early 1990s. Suzie Sainz recalled taking over the position in 1994, then winning the first of her seven four-year terms in 1996.
Her last election came in 2020, when she won the Democratic primary by fewer than 100 votes over Nogales realtor Anita Moreno, then defeated her former deputy, independent candidate David Alvarez, by a 2-to-1 margin in the general election.
Sainz, who will turn 66 this month, is a Nogales native who is active in several community organizations, including the Nogales Woman's Club, the Pimeria Alta Historical Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She said she plans to continue with her community involvement during her retirement.
"It took me a long time to come to this decision because I have mixed emotions," she said. "I've loved the job and it was very hard for me to make that decision."