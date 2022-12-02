Sainz

Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz campaigns for office in 2016. She was re-elected that year, and again in 2020. But now she's planning to retire on Dec. 31, 2022, with two years remaining in her current term.

Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz said she is stepping down as Santa Cruz County recorder, a position she’s held since the 1990s.

Sainz told the NI on Friday that she submitted her letter of retirement to the county supervisors following their certification of the 2022 general election results on Nov. 22. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 31.



