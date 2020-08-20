Like nearly all local businesses, Chuyito’s, the Mariposa Road restaurant that serves Sonoran hot dogs and classic Mexican dishes, was dealt a blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales dropped by about 70 percent in April, owner Jesus Ochoa told the NI. He cut staff from 10 to five employees and started closing earlier, at 7 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
“Sometimes even earlier, because there was nobody” coming into the restaurant, he said.
Chuyito’s didn’t pay rent for two months. But fortunately, Ochoa said, the landlord said he could pay those costs back over the rest of the year.
Now, sales are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels – about 50 percent of normal. And about half of those customers are ordering food to go, when takeout service used to only make up around 20 percent of all orders.
But the restaurant is once again making enough to cover the rent and the bills, and the future looks a little more promising.
“I feel calmer now, I don’t feel so much pressure,” Ochoa said on Tuesday.
While restaurants aren’t out of the woods, some owners and managers are breathing a sigh of relief these days, as customers have slowly returned for sit-down dining and new COVID-19 cases have subsided in Santa Cruz County.
Jorge Leon, manager of Ragazzi on Mariposa Road, said it’s still a difficult time for the restaurant, with sales down about 40 percent compared to the same time last year. But, he added, he’s feeling “a little better” now that the restaurant has survived a punishing few months.
“The success of a restaurant, for me, is consistency,” he said.
Still not ‘good again’
Few industries were hit as hard or as swiftly by the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants.
Gov. Doug Ducey put a halt to dine-in service in a March 19 executive order, and the governor’s stay at home order, which lasted into early May, forced restaurants to stick to takeout and delivery services for more than a month.
Restaurants were allowed to resume sit-down service with limited capacity beginning on May 11. Some local restaurateurs told the NI at the time that they planned to reopen as soon as it was allowed, but others said they would bide their time, mindful of the concerns that diners still had about eating inside.
Then, just weeks after the state’s May reopening, Arizona became a national hotspot for the disease and Santa Cruz County emerged as one of the most-affected communities. The county, which didn’t register more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases until May 19, added about 50 new cases every day in the month of June.
Local eateries were spared a second closure when Ducey ordered bars and gyms, but not restaurants, to shut down again starting June 30. But fears about the virus meant many residents were inclined to avoid sit-down dining anyway.
At Rancho Grande, a Mexican eatery in the Food City plaza, manager Karla Galindo said the restaurant reopened for dine-in service in late May, but most orders were still for takeout and sales were inconsistent.
“We were like – had a really good day, and then three really bad days,” she said.
Tax distributions illustrate the restaurants’ woes. Both city and county sales tax revenues for the “restaurant and bar” category were down in April, May, June and July of 2020 compared to the same months in 2019. (Sales tax revenues reflect sales made in the previous month, so those numbers point the volume of purchases at local restaurants and bars in March, April, May and June.)
Over that four month period this year, Santa Cruz County raked in about $77,000 in excise taxes on restaurants and bars, a 34-percent decline from the $117,000 collected in those months in 2019.
Within the City of Nogales, the decline was similar: from more than $301,000 in restaurant and bar tax revenue from April to July 2019, to nearly $209,000 over the same period in 2020.
Those lost sales mean lower profits and, in many cases, lost jobs. All of the restaurant personnel that the NI spoke to for this story said they reduced staffing in the wake of the pandemic.
But now, though it’s too early to see statistics, things might be looking up for eateries that managed to weather the storm.
“People are still worried, because there’s a pandemic,” said Leon, the manager at Ragazzi, which reopened for sit-down dining last month. “But we’re trying to open, because people are also sick of being at home.”
One restaurant that closed down entirely in response to the pandemic is planning to open the doors again soon: Natalia Papachoris, whose family owns Zula’s on Grand Avenue, said they’re eyeing a September reopening date.
And sales have started to look more consistent at Rancho Grande, with sit-down service making up about 50 percent of all orders for the past two weeks.
“Right now, it has been staying (mostly) the same every day,” Galindo said.
But, she added: “I’m not saying, ‘Oh yeah, it’s good again,’ because we don’t know how long it’s going to last.”