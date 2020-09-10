Santa Cruz County officials have terminated the contract of Elections Director Tara Hampton, only two months before the general election.
Hampton, who began working for Santa Cruz County in April 2019, served her last day on Sept. 3.
“She was terminated. Since this is a personnel issue, no further details will be given,” County Manager Jennifer St. John told the NI on Wednesday.
She added that the county has not yet named an interim elections director.
In the meantime, St. John said, former Elections Director Melinda Meek will assist the county with the November elections. Chris Bierle, an IT analyst who has worked in the last few elections with both Hampton and Meek, will also provide assistance, St. John said.
Meek served as the county elections director for more than 30 years before retiring in December 2018.
Hampton simultaneously served as the clerk of the board of supervisors. At Tuesday’s board meeting, the three supervisors unanimously agreed to name St. John the interim clerk of the board.