A Santa Cruz County judge on Tuesday rejected a request from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to block the Cochise County Board of Supervisors from handing over its election administration to the elected county recorder.
Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink turned aside Mayes’ request for an injunction blocking the February agreement from being implemented. Mayes, a Democrat, had argued in her lawsuit that the Republican-majority board illegally delegated its oversight of elections to Recorder David Stevens, a Republican elections skeptic, after the county’s election director resigned.
But Fink said the agreement the board signed gives it sufficient oversight to meet the law’s requirements, including regular reports from Stevens to the board and its ability to overturn any decisions it finds objectionable.
“If there is a problem with the recorder’s performance of his election duties, these provisions are safeguards that are in the court’s opinion sufficient to ensure that the board means authority over the conduct of elections in Cochise County,” Fink said during a hearing in Tucson.
So how did a judge from Santa Cruz County end up overseeing a case filed by the Maricopa County-based attorney general in Cochise County, and that was ultimately decided in a Pima County courtroom?
According to Fink, situations like these begin when the presiding judge of a county believes that their county’s judges have a conflict of interest in hearing a case.
“That presiding judge of that county puts out an email and it’s addressed to all the presiding judges of the other counties saying, ‘We have a conflict case, and here’s the reason why there’s a conflict,’” he told the Nogales International.
In this particular case, it’s easy to see why Cochise County judges would have a conflict of interest, since the defendant – the Cochise County Board of Supervisors – has budgetary authority over the local courts.
“What happens is, they send that (email) out to everyone and then then get responses to see who’s willing to take on the case. So that’s what happened,” said Fink, the presiding judge in Santa Cruz County.
“It’s usually a match of who’s available, what their availability is and what’s their level of background expertise or experience in these types of cases,” he added.
In the Cochise County case, Fink said, he and another judge from Northern Arizona responded.
“We just discussed it, and since I was a lot closer than Flagstaff, I took the case,” Fink said, noting that he lives in Eastern Santa Cruz County, not a long drive from the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee.
However, the AG’s Office exercised its right to a change of venue – something that parties are entitled to in these types of cases. Fink had no discretion to reject the request, and so he moved the case to Pima County, a more convenient location for the Phoenix-based AG.
A judge who takes on another county’s conflict-of-interest case might request a mileage reimbursement, or ask to have their lodging covered it the case requires overnight stays. Otherwise, Fink said, there’s no extra pay for the work.
Still, he said, the state’s judges are keen to help each other out.
“It’s very cooperative. There’s never any problem getting conflict coverage for something. We’ve never had a problem,” he said. “Usually when someone puts that email out, they get somebody that same day.”
As with most court rulings, Fink’s decision in the AG-Cochise County case pleased some and displeased others.
“We needed to win something,” said Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd, one of the board’s two Republican members who had been ordered in a separate case to pay to pay more than $34,000 in legal fees in their losing bid to keep from certifying the results of the 2022 general election.
“It needed to be evened out because we were losing last year. I feel good about it,” Judd told the Sierra Vista Herald.
Elisabeth Tyndall, chair of the Cochise County Democratic Party, told the Herald: “As Cochise County voters we are very disappointed in the court ruling. The appointment of David Stevens to oversee the Elections Department is a clear overreach by the Board of Supervisors and continues their goal of eroding the trust in elections not only here in Cochise County, but across the state.”
Arizona Solicitor General Joshua Bendor told Arizona Public Media in an email Wednesday afternoon that the state does not plan to appeal Fink’s ruling at this point.
And while the judge ruled that it was legal for Stevens, the Cochise County recorder, to be put in charge of the county’s elections division, it didn’t appear he’d be in that position for much longer. The Sierra Vista Herald reported that the Cochise County supervisors were on the verge of appointing a new elections director.