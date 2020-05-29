One-fifth of the Santa Cruz County residents who have been tested for an active COVID-19 infection have tested positive, according to data published Friday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That gives Santa Cruz the highest positive test rate among Arizona’s 15 counties – a reflection of SCCs growing number of infections and its relatively low rate of testing.
A week ago, the county’s rate of positive results on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to diagnose active COVID-19 infections was 14 percent, the fourth-highest in the state. By Thursday it reached 17.6 percent, a rate surpassed only by Navajo County, where 18.5 percent of tests had come back positive.
But on Friday, as the number of confirmed infections in Santa Cruz County continued to climb, the positive test rate hit 20 percent, while Navajo’s rate declined slightly to 18.4 percent.
The statewide positive rate on the PCR test as of Friday was 6.7 percent.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department posted statistics at 5 p.m. Friday showing 287 confirmed COVID-19 infections among local residents, an increase of 33 from the day before. There were no reported deaths.
The number of confirmed local infections was 130 on May 21 and 40 on May 7.
Of the county's 287 cases reported Friday, 129 were recoveries, meaning there were 158 known active infections in the area.
Santa Cruz County has consistently ranked near the bottom in the state in per-capita COVID-19 testing, and ADHS data Friday showed that 982 local residents had been tested for the disease. That’s approximately 2 percent of the county’s population.
Dr. Eladio Pereira of the Mariposa Community Health Center told the NI earlier this month that his clinic had been having trouble acquiring a significant supply of tests, and had therefore been giving them primarily to symptomatic patients. He speculated that the county’s high positivity rate could be related to the fact that people without symptoms weren’t being tested as frequently as they were elsewhere.
However, on Thursday, Pereira told the NI that MCHC had been promised 500 test kits per week for six consecutive weeks. He said the clinic would use the tests for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who had contact with a confirmed case, as well as for healthcare professionals, first responders, law enforcement officers and produce industry workers.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 270 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths as of Thursday evening, according to a report from the state health secretary. That was up from 151 infections and seven deaths as of May 20.