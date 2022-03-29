Local real estate agents say a merger last year of the Santa Cruz County Board of Realtors (SCCBR) West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley (WeSERV) has provided them many of the benefits and services that come with being part of a larger organization.
“It feels like we’re children again,” said Diana Corrales, immediate past chair. “We can go out and explore. We can just be realtors and focus our efforts on making our town better and working on attracting funding to improve our community.”
The strict requirements and expectations of state and national associations created extra stress for local realtors, who spent considerable time and effort on such tasks as raising funds to pay costly dues and supporting lobbying efforts by an industry political action committee, she said.
“Now it’s like we have the big guns, or parents to watch over us and take care of much of that,” Corrales said.
So far, the merger has freed members to organize a document-shredding event; a blood drive; and they even found “a little bit of funding” to help support the Charles Mingus monument in Nogales, she said. More such community outreach is planned. Local members have also been involved in promoting broadband internet improvements in Santa Cruz County, Corrales said.
The merger is mutually beneficial in that WeSERV is able to tap into Santa Cruz County chapter members’ intel to better serve the community. “We’re trying to keep that hometown feel to the association because it is important to the community,” said CEO Roger Nelson. “But at the same time, we provide local realtors a more global opportunity in the market as well as resources that a large organization can provide.”
He said fusing the organizations “gives all members of the association access to more properties as the merger also included introducing the Santa Cruz (listings) into the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. This is the largest in the state, representing about 50,000 realtors.”
“That’s more eyes on properties here, which will help development as Nogales continues to grow and as international trade continues to expand, Nelson said. “It strengthens the data set, especially as it relates to commercial endeavors. For example, there’s a lot of money in the Phoenix area – good bad or indifferent – but these people are looking for a good place to invest.”
Nelson said WeSERV is a member-driven, nonprofit organization that has gone through several incarnations and mergers since 1947.
“It provides resources and education to members to foster community and business growth. It also focuses on protecting private property rights, scheduling education classes and courses, and seeking ways of providing more value for our membership.”
Liz Recchia, government affairs director for WeSERV, acknowledged that Santa Cruz County, like many places in the United States, is in the midst of an affordable-housing and rental-housing pinch. She explained how WeSERV advocates for such things as easing restrictions on the use of accessory dwelling units, or “mother-in-law suites,” so that they can be rented out by owners of the primary home and help fill the gap.
“We work with local members who keep us informed about the types of things needed in their community.”
Nelson concurred. “WeSERV benefits significantly from the volunteer and staff leadership of the SCCBR.” He noted that the local chapter will join four other chapter offices in the region, located in Chandler, Peoria, Casa Grande and Sierra Vista.
The merger process was hampered somewhat by the pandemic, but members were finally able to celebrate a ribbon-cutting on March 18 at their new headquarters in the Stewart Title Plaza of Rio Rico on Esplendor Drive.