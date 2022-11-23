In a relatively short meeting Tuesday morning, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to “canvass” the local results of the 2022 general election.
The motion is a routine one that certifies the county’s ballot count – making the election results official in the process.
“We’ve been blessed that we live in this country that allows us to voice our opinions,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said moments before the vote. “Sometimes we’re not happy with some things, but at least we’re able to voice our disagreements, or our support.”
Tuesday’s vote happened without turmoil or interruption – marking a stark contrast from two other Arizona counties. In neighboring Cochise County, along with Mohave County, local leaders are delaying their own election canvasses as an act of protest against problems in Maricopa County, which some losing Republican candidates and their supporters allege tainted the results.
Santa Cruz County’s 3-0 decision also contrasted with Pima County, where the board of supervisors certified the election with a majority rather than unanimous vote.
At Tuesday’s meeting, District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker expressed disappointment in the Cochise and Mohave boards, drawing comparisons to the Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill.
“I call on these two boards to follow their sworn oath of office. Do not play games and disenfranchise your voters,” Bracker said. “After all, you do represent all the voters. Not just your base.”
And as the supervisors voted to certify the ballots – marking something of an end to election season – Ruiz noted that election-related problems had been relatively minimal.
“I know there was a couple of glitches, and they were brought to our attention,” Ruiz said. “You know? I think we did an outstanding job.”
Scattered issues
As election tensions boiled over in other parts of the state, the NI reported on the local ups and downs of the season. And while some issues arose, they were notably quieter than those of nearby counties.
According to a dispatch call log, an individual contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 19 to report a possible instance of “voter fraud.” Reached days later, a deputy told the NI that nobody had witnessed voter fraud firsthand, and that the individuals reporting the situation had expressed concern over something they’d heard on a local radio station.
Still, the report was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for review, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At a Nov. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting, a group of activists urged the county to authorize a full hand count of all ballots, falsely claiming that the county’s voting machines aren’t properly certified.
Unlike in neighboring Cochise County, the unfounded claims fell flat.
“It’s discouraging to me that people would continue to push these debunked theories,” Bracker said at the time.
Tabulation backup plans
On Election Night, the Santa Cruz County Elections Department reported a glitch in one of its three tabulation machines. That technical difficulty, however, was resolved quickly with a backup plan that included the participation of Democratic and Republican volunteers, according to Deputy County Attorney Laura Roubicek.
The issue as described by Roubicek was relatively minor compared to a printing problem that unfolded in Maricopa County on Election Day. There, printers at 60 out of 233 vote centers failed to produce sufficiently dark markings on ballots. The issue affected about 17,000 ballots, resulting in long wait lines at some locations and sparking conspiracy theories that Republican votes were being suppressed.
Maricopa County officials, including some Republicans, insist they took proper action to correct the problems and provide viable alternatives for affected voters. But that hasn’t appeased some critics.
Mark Brnovich, the incumbent Republican attorney general, has demanded that Maricopa officials explain their Election Day problems, and Republican AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh, who fell 510 votes short in the initial count in his race, has filed a lawsuit to stop the results of that contest from being certified.
Nov. 28 is the deadline for all 15 Arizona counties to certify their election results.