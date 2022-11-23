Election Day

Poll workers chat outside the vote center at the VFW Hall in Nogales on General Election Day, Nov. 8.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

In a relatively short meeting Tuesday morning, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to “canvass” the local results of the 2022 general election.

The motion is a routine one that certifies the county’s ballot count – making the election results official in the process.



