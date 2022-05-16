The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday to support an extension of Title 42, a public health measure that allows U.S. border officers to immediately expel undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers.
The vote is mainly symbolic: the board agreed during a special meeting to send a letter to Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, supporting The Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022, a bill the two senators co-sponsored that would extend the pandemic-era order.
“We know based on history that the ports will be inundated with asylum seekers,” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker said, while reading a prepared statement at Friday’s meeting.
The vote puts the supervisors at odds with Sheriff David Hathaway. In an op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic, and published in the NI on May 13, Hathaway proposed that Title 42 end “now.”
Title 42, enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March of 2020, has led to more than 1.8 million expulsions of asylum-seekers who’ve shown up at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past two years. Under the order, asylum-seekers can be turned back immediately without pleading their case before a judge.
Earlier this spring, however, President Joe Biden announced he’d lift the order on May 23, after the CDC said it was no longer necessary.
The announcement drew praise from migrant rights advocates, who denounced Title 42 as inhumane and a violation of asylum-seekers’ rights under international law. Others, including Sinema and Kelly, argued that lifting the order would compromise border security.
For his part, Hathaway argued in his recent op-ed that the order does not help public health, nor immigration processes. In fact, he wrote, Title 42 “exacerbated the chaos within our nation’s immigration system.”
Speaking to the NI in March, Hathaway said the order denied individuals of their right to court proceedings.
“If they’re a Title 42 expulsion, it results in the person not even having their day in court,” he noted. “Not having the opportunity to actually have their case adjudicated.”
Hathaway acknowledged that change in policy – like the lifting of Title 42 – could affect migratory patterns. Still, he contended that Title 42 was no solution.
“The main problem at the ports of entry,” he said, “is the lack of immigration law judges to handle the cases in an expedited fashion. So that results in a backlog.”
Large groups of asylum-seekers first began arriving at Nogales ports of entry in early 2018, though never in the numbers that were seen in other areas such as San Diego and Texas.
When some tried to reach U.S. soil by rushing the ports on foot or in vehicles, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with help from U.S. Army troops, responded by closing or blocking off some lanes with shipping containers topped with barbed wire. The containers were removed in January 2019, but returned briefly at the end of the year after CBP cited another spike in people rushing the ports.
The Migrant Protection Protocols, which required asylum-seekers to return to Mexico to await resolution of their claim, were implemented locally at the start of 2020. The pandemic soon followed, along with the implementation of Title 42.
The fate of Title 42 remains vague. In April, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a suit against the Biden Administration, in conjunction with Missouri and Louisiana.
Currently, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays of Louisiana, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, is considering a ruling that could keep Title 42 firmly in place or allow it to be lifted on May 23 as planned.
Last month, the Biden Administration began processing more migrants as the May 23 deadline drew closer. Summerhays ordered the administration to pause that practice, saying it would inflict “unrecoverable costs on healthcare, law enforcement, detention, education, and other services,” the Associated Press reported.