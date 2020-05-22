The number of unemployed people in Santa Cruz County more than doubled from February to April, according to numbers released Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The data showed that 3,042 local residents were unemployed in April, the first full month that coronavirus-related restrictions were in effect on businesses and citizens.
That was up from 1,431 in February and 2,111 in March.
Meanwhile, the number of employed people in the county fell from 18,442 in February to 16,513 in April.
During that same two-month period, the local jobless rate grew from 7.2 percent in February to 15.6 percent in April. The county’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in April 2019.
Statewide, the unemployment rate jumped from 6.1 percent in March to 12.6 percent in April. The U.S. jobless rate increased even more dramatically, from 4.4 percent in March to 14.7 percent.
All but three of Arizona’s 15 counties – Graham, Greenlee and La Paz – posted double-digit unemployment rates in April. Only Coconino (16.9 percent), Mohave (18.3) and Yuma (23.1) had higher rates than Santa Cruz.