If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate dipped into single digits for the first time in nearly a year in September, according to a report published Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report put the local jobless rate at 9.4 percent last month, down from 11.1 percent in August. It was the first time the unemployment rate here was below 10 percent since November 2020, and it was the lowest monthly mark since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s data showed 17,364 people officially employed in Santa Cruz County in September. That was an increase of 370 people from August.
Meanwhile, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the county fell by 305, from 2,112 in August to 1,807 September.
Employment in Santa Cruz County usually picks up in the latter months of the year as the local produce import sector begins hiring seasonal warehouse help for the busy winter months. However, that jump typically comes in October rather than September.
Nationwide, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits has been falling steadily of late, and last week it reached a new low since the pandemic started, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The AP cited the numbers as evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers, but it also noted that enhanced unemployment aid efforts ended nationwide in September.
“About 7 million people lost jobless benefits in September after two emergency programs, set up in March 2020, expired,” the AP story said. “One of the programs provided aid to gig workers and the self-employed, who traditionally are not eligible to receive unemployment insurance, and the second covered workers who have been unemployed for longer than six months. And an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits expired nationwide Sept. 6.”
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 percent in September in Arizona. That was down from 6.2 percent in August. And while Santa Cruz County’s jobless rate fell by 1.7 percentage points during that period, it still had the second-highest rate among Arizona’s 15 counties in September, trailing only Yuma at 14.8 percent.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.8 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August.